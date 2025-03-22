This day in history: First girl enrolled at Gonzaga Prep; Episcopal bishop unveiled plans for St. John’s Cathedral

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A new era began at Gonzaga Preparatory School when it enrolled Margaret Mary Brasch for the coming school year.

She was the first of 306 girls to enroll at Gonzaga Prep, which had been a boys-only school since its founding in 1887.

Most of the girls were transferring from Holy Names Academy, which was closing. Gonzaga Prep’s decision to enroll girls was due, at least in part, to Holy Names’s closure. The fact the Gonzaga Prep’s enrollment had recently experienced a “long period of steady decline” might have also been a factor.

The girls would be heavily outnumbered by the boys. About 618 boys had already enrolled for the coming year.

Margaret Mary Brasch would be joining her brother Jim at Gonzaga Prep.

From 1925: The Spokesman-Review reported that a new Gothic-style Episcopal cathedral was proposed on a site on Grand Boulevard.

Bishop Edward Cross unveiled the proposal in his Sunday service. Two parishes would merge into one. Cross said he envisioned “a cathedral of impressive beauty and proportions.”

“Erection of a towering structure there would give a commanding view of Spokane valley and the mountains to the east and north,” said the paper. “It would also stand out against Spokane’s skyline in the view of persons approaching the city.”

Work would commence within the year. We know it today as St. John’s Cathedral.