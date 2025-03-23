Mariners release veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. – This reunion ended with a somewhat anticipated but early goodbye.

When the Mariners reacquired Mitch Haniger from the Giants last offseason in a multiplayer trade, the hope was that he might return to the form he had in 2021 and help provide offense for the team that helped him blossom into a big leaguer.

But it never happened.

On Sunday morning, as the Mariners prepared for their penultimate game of the Cactus League schedule, the team announced that it had released the veteran outfielder.

“Mitch has been a significant part of Mariners history and will be missed,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “The day he arrived for his first spring training back in 2017, he established himself as one of the most focused, prepared, and hardest working players I’ve ever been around. We all appreciate the many ways he’s made us all better, on the field and off.”

Haniger released this statement through the team:

“Putting on a Mariners uniform and playing at T-Mobile Park is something I’ll cherish forever. To our fans, my teammates, and everyone a part of this organization, thank you for embracing my family and me. We have so many great memories to look back on.”

Haniger had not played in a game since March 8 due to left shoulder discomfort that got worse with continued swinging. He had recently started doing on-field work, including hitting in the cage.

Before the injury, Haniger’s role figured to be limited to a part-time designated hitter role. With Rowdy Tellez likely earning a spot on the roster and capable players like Dominic Canzone and Tyler Locklear in Triple-A Tacoma, the Mariners decided to move on from Haniger.

Haniger will likely have to sign a minor league contract with another team and work his way back into game shape.

The Mariners will still have to pay him the $15.5 million remaining on his contract for the 2025 season. That salary was part of the three-year, $43.5 million free agent contract he signed with San Francisco prior to the 2023 season.

On Jan. 5, 2024, the Mariners sent left-hander Robbie Ray to the Giants in exchange for Haniger, right-handed pitcher Anthony Desclafani and $6 million in cash. Ray had essentially missed most of the 2023 season due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament and was recovering from Tommy John surgery. With their rotation largely set, the Mariners decided to move on from Ray, believing he would not exercise his opt out clause after the 2024 season, and would be owed $50 million over 2025-26.

The Mariners would send DeSclafani and the $6 million in cash from the Giants along with three other players to the Twins in exchange for Jorge Polanco.

Excited to return to the organization where he had played for six MLB seasons, Haniger believed he would bounce back after an injury-riddled 2023 season with the Giants.

After a stellar spring during which he posted a .385/.442/.846 slash line with three doubles, five homers and seven RBIs in 39 plate appearances, Haniger continued to hit in the first weeks of the season.

Over his first 18 games, he posted a .292/.370/.477 slash line with three doubles, three homers, 13 RBIs, eight walks and 18 strikeouts. But contrary to their stated preseason plan, which was to give Haniger days off to keep him rested and healthy, the Mariners were forced to play him almost every day in the outfield due to their scuffling offense. Haniger played in 31 of their first 33 games last season, starting 30 of those games with only three coming at DH.

After that initial hot start, Haniger started to scuffle. From April 20 to May 18, he played in 21 of the Mariners’ 23 games, starting in 20 of those games in right field. During that span, he posted a .117/.159/.221 slash line with nine total hits in 82 plate appearances.

Over the team’s first 60 games, only Julio Rodriguez (60 games, 253 plate appearances) and Ty France (56 games, 216 plate appearances) logged as many games and plate appearances as Haniger, who played in 56 games and went to the plate 213 times.

The decline in production shouldn’t have been expected, but it also shouldn’t have been surprising for a 33-year-old player who had played in 57 games in 2022 and 61 games in 2023.

The Mariners originally acquired Haniger from the Diamondbacks along with shortstop Jean Segura and left-handed pitcher Zac Curtis in exchange for infielder Ketel Marte and pitcher Taijuan Walker.

Haniger, who didn’t make his MLB debut until age 25 in 2016 with Arizona, had a solid first full season, posting a .282/.352/.491 slash line in 96 games with 25 doubles, two triples, 16 homers, 47 RBIs, 31 walks and 93 strikeouts. He had a breakout in his second season with the Mariners, posting a .285/.366/.493 with 38 doubles, four triples, 26 homers, 93 RBIs, 70 walks and 148 strikeouts.

With the team starting a rebuild, Dipoto tried to capitalize on Haniger’s big season, shopping him in trades, but never found a potential suitor.

Haniger’s 2019 season was cut short when he fouled a pitch from Justin Verlander into his groin. The impact ruptured a testicle that required two subsequent surgeries. Working his way back from the surgeries, Haniger developed more issues, requiring a surgery to a core muscle as well as back surgery. He missed all of the COVID-shortened 2020 season as he recovered from the procedures.

Finally healthy in 2021, he had his best MLB season. Playing 157 games, he posted a .253/.318/.485 slash line with 23 doubles, two triples, 39 homers, 100 RBIs, 54 walks and 169 strikeouts.

Other moves point toward Bliss at 2B

While the decision to release Haniger garnered most of the attention, the Mariners also made a series of other roster moves that essentially set their 26-man roster ahead of the opening day game on Thursday vs. the A’s.

A few hours before their spring training game vs. the Brewers at the Peoria Sports Complex, the Mariners announced the following roster moves:

Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma:

• Casey Legumina, RHP

• Blake Hunt, C

• Leo Rivas, IF

Reassigned to minor league camp:

• Brandyn Garcia, LHP

• Harry Ford, C

Released:

• Jesse Hahn, RHP

• Drew Pomeranz, LHP

With Rivas being optioned to Tacoma, it means that Ryan Bliss has made the opening day roster and could be the primary second baseman. It also means that Miles Mastrobuoni will make the team as a utility player.

The Mariners have two open 40-man roster spots. One will go to first baseman Rowdy Tellez, who signed as minor league contract and will have to be added. The other spot could be used to pick up a player as teams are forced to make decisions on players out of options and veterans with opt-out clauses.