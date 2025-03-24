Spokane City Council approves another $100,000 in legal fees fighting suit brought by Robert Bradley’s estate

The Spokane City Council has approved spending another $100,000 to fight the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the estate of Robert Bradley, who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in 2022.

This brings the city’s total legal fees to fight the case brought by Bradley’s children to $500,000.

Officers shot Bradley at his home in September 2022 when they say he pulled a gun on them as they were trying to serve a court order related to a dispute with a neighbor. Bradley’s family has alleged Spokane police ambushed Bradley and did not give him sufficient warning before killing him, and that he was unloading guns after a camping trip.

Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell declined to bring charges a year ago against police Cpl. Chris Johnson and Det. Trevor Walker, arguing they fired in self-defense.