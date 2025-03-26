This day in history: Plan to condemn lakefront property in Twin Lakes sparked outcry from property owners; hospital workers rescues woman from burning building

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation proposed to condemn a lakefront property on Twin Lakes in Idaho (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation proposed to condemn a lakefront property on Twin Lakes in Idaho – and the property owners were angry.

“Who can say anyone’s land is safe?” one property owner from Spokane said.

The lakefront property condemnation was necessary, according to the bureau, to provide another public access to the lake and to construct public toilets and picnic areas.

The condemnation affected only one property owner, but 79 other Twin Lakes property owners were protesting the plan, fearing it would create a precedent.

They planned to contact lawmakers in Boise and the nation’s capital to block the project.

Steward I.W. Dare of Spokane saved Anna Robins, 60, from burning to death when he climbed into a second story window and carried her to safety, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on March 26, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1925: Steward I.W. Dare of Spokane saved Anna Robins, 60, from burning to death when he climbed into a second story window and carried her to safety.

Dare, who worked in the city’s emergency hospital, said he was coming home from work when he saw smoke pouring out of the store and apartment owned by Robins. He turned in the fire alarm, ran around to the back, and saw that the access to the second floor was blocked by the flames.

He knew that Robins lived on the second floor above the store. So he found a ladder and climbed into the window.

“He found the aged woman smothering in the smoke and carried her back down the ladder,” said the Chronicle.

“She soon revived in the cool night air.”