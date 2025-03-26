Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Curtis R. Mallert Graham and Cristen D. Enyeart, both of Spokane.

Eliseo E. Estrada and Deisy A. Castillon, both of Spokane Valley.

Phillip L. Abrams and Taylor R. Ward, both of Cheney.

Jeffrey A. Neal and Adrienne C. Dellwo, both of Cheney.

Kevin A. B. Lozada and Shelby N. Pavao, both of Medical Lake.

Jack D. Bithell and Katherine M. Skinner, both of Deer Park.

Breanna P. Ripley and Nicolle C. Speer, both of Spokane.

Shawn R. Smith and Kimberly R. Dalton, both of Spokane.

Shawn M. Rios and Barbara M. Rios, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Touchstone Property Management Inc. v. Bryan Shukla, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Cheryl Miller, money claimed owed.

Prairie Hills Apartments LLC v. Ronald Adams, property damage.

Discover Bank v. Chad McGowan, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Angel D. Wilson, Jr., money claimed owed.

Prairie Hills Apartments LLC v. Ronald Adams, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Keegan, John and Valerie

Bridges, Ariahna R. and Jackson, Jessecia L.

Lukes, Hillory M. and Pierce, Jesse W.

Opatz, Skylar and Ari

Murphy, Stephen M. J. and Cassandra C.

Fridye, Cynthia R. and Robert F., Sr.

Mitchell, Geri L. and Gerald L.

Regan, Timothy M. and Rachael A.

Rice, Kristina M. and Roderic L.

Lachance, Helen M. and Siller, Mitchell B.

Campanella, Sarah R. and Cuthbert, Forest S.

Denny, Stephanie A. and Eric D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Devonte J. Daniels, 25; 185 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree rape.

Alexander F. Vasquez, 40; 28 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted robbery.

Dakota A. Davis, 30; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and money laundering.

Ryan T. Honeycutt, 46; $1,500 restitution, 364 days in jail with credit given for 92 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Micala A. Cameron, 24; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic endangerment with a controlled substance.

Seth J. Bagley, 38; 47 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Allanah M. Springer, 24; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Nicholas G. Kabanuk, 41; 11 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Frank B. Calbick, 55; 98 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and two counts of order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jeramiah E. B. Hudgeons, 30; 17 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Marc R. Palmer, 26; 63 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Arley Reeves, 33; three days in jail converted to three days of work crew, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Calvin B. Tyrie, 29; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Zachary B. Schwager, 40; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Mary A. Harper, 51; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Katie L. Kecks, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Daniel C. O’Connor, 39; 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Blake R. Henry, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Basim S. Nimri, 57; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Erik A. Bracknell, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Angel M. Lease-Marney, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Argimiro B. Gonzalez Morales, 54; $950 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Caleb I. Nedrow, 22; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.