2025 Spring Sports Preview: Baseball capsules for Greater Spokane League

Preview capsules for the 2025 Greater Spokane League baseball teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2024 season.

4A/3A

Central Valley (10-12, 9-9, sixth): Coach Dalton Stamper, second season. Three-time all-league first team senior SS Kamden Lanphere leads eight letterwinners and six starters back for the Bears. “The pitching staff is going to be competitive, with multiple arms running it up in the mid-to-upper 80s,” Stamper said. “We’ll need to find some consistency producing runs if we want to be successful.”

Cheney (10-14, 7-11, seventh): Coach Rob Beamer, fifth season. The Blackhawks have five starters and seven letterwinners returning, including all-league honorable mention senior SS Brayden Martin and senior 2B/P Coleman Randles. “We are going to be a scrappy team,” Beamer said. “We need good pitching and have tough at bats to be competitive.”

Ferris (2-18, 2-16, ninth): Coach Jimmy Smith, third season. Saxons return entire infield among six letterwinners back, including four-year starter Harper Dissmore, whose freshman brother Holt joins on varsity. “We’re still young,” Smith said. “But our returners have good experience.”

Gonzaga Prep (20-7, 14-4, t-first): Brian Munhall, 16th season. Last season’s co-champs have 11 letterwinners and six starters back, led by Oregon State commit junior C/OF Anthony Karis, and second-team all-league picks senior P/3B Connor Wood and senior 2B Briggs Beaudoin. “This team has the potential to be very strong,” Munhall said. “Fresh off a Final 8 finish last season, we hope experience, age and skill will help drive this team in 2025.”

Lewis and Clark (7-15, 6-12, eighth): Coach Steve Bennett, 13th season. Seven letterwinners and six starters return for the Tigers, led by all-league honorable mention senior P/OF Kyle Wilkinson and senior UTL Landen Keberle. “We are solid defensively and should have a pretty deep line-up,” Bennett said. “We can be competitive if we limit mistakes and get quality starts from our pitching staff.”

Mead (15-8, 13-5, fourth): Coach Drake Yoshioka, first season. New coach Yoshioka will have an almost entirely new team to work with, with just one starter, sophomore SS/P Lucius Spielman, back from last year’s team. “For us to be competitive, we need to play fundamental baseball and do the little things right, like taking care of the baseball,” Yoshioka said.

Mt. Spokane (19-7, 14-4, t-first): Coach Alex Schuerman, 22nd season. The GSL co-champs have 10 letterwinners and five starters back, led by defending league MVP senior P/OF Brayten Ayers, the fourth Ayers brother to come through the program. “We have seven or eight quality arms,” Schuerman said. “We don’t have a lot of varsity innings from our infielders so the newcomers will need to step up and make some plays for us.”

Ridgeline (15-9, 14-4, t-first): Coach Jeramie Maupin, fourth season. Six letterwinners and five starters return, including first-team all-league picks SS Caden Andreas and 2B/P Ben Wartinger. “We graduated key members of our program who played a large part in getting this program off the ground,” Maupin said.

Shadle Park (16-8, 11-6 2A, third): Coach Sam Schaefer, first season. The Highlanders move up a level with a new head coach amd 14 letterwinners and nine starters back. Senior CF/P Tyler Yarger was a first-team all-league pick in 2A last season, while OF Evan Lafferty, C Tommy Krozter and 3B Ridge Bryant – all seniors – were second team. “If we take it one game at a time and pay close attention to details, it will give us a great chance to make some noise in the 3A/4A league,” Schaefer said.

University (12-12, 10-8, fifth): Coach Kevin May, eighth season. The Titans have almost their entire team back with 12 letterwinners and nine starters returning, including first-team all-league junior P/SS Marco Longo and second-team senior P/OF Logan Spradling. “I like our pitching depth as well as our experience,” May said. “We have a lot of young players who have been battle tested combined with a strong group of seniors.”

2A

Clarkston (6-15, 5-10, fourth): Coach Taylor Marshall, first season. First-team all-league selection senior P/SS Hayden Line leads four returning starters for the Bantams. A pair of freshman – OF/P Kendry Gimlin and INF/C Caddis Sevey – should provide depth.

Deer Park (17-7, 8-4 1A, second): Coach Darren Snyder, eighth season. The Stags return just two starters, first-team all-league senior pitcher RJ Gillaspy and second-team OF Evan Brinlee. On top of the high graduation rate, they also lost starter Parker Hamilton to injury. Snyder will count on freshmen Brody Chapman and Payson Hansen to fill out the lineup.

East Valley (2-19, 1-14, sixth): Coach Justin Sinn, fourth season. The Knights are young, as each of their five returning starters are juniors or sophomores. “We are lucky to have some competitive and driven returners with the added bonus of some eager young freshmen,” Sinn said. Freshman SS Kyler Goll could be an impact player right away, while junior C/1B/P Colby Bergman in an offensive force.

North Central (2-18, 1-17 4A/3A, 10th): Coach Curly Rousseau, third season. The Wolfpack took their lumps in 4A/3A last season and have six letterwinners back to take on the 2A ranks. Senior catcher Kian Carruthers – who also works as a Western Hockey League linesman – is a three-time all-league pick, while senior OF David Madsen was a second-team selection last season.

Pullman (19-6, 12-3, first): Coach Kevin Agnew, sixth season. A pair of first-team all-league seniors – OF/P Joey Hecker and INF/P Brady Coulter – lead six letterwinners and three starters back for the Hounds. “We have strong senior leadership and a good group of young players,” Agnew said. “Our pitching depth will be our biggest question mark this spring.”

Rogers (6-15, 5-10, fifth): Coach James Wasem, 32nd season. First-team all-league seniors P/SS/OF Jackson Ables and OF/P Logenn Storer lead nine returning letterwinners and seven starters. “We have some great upperclassmen,” Wasem said. “We’re a little green, but we’ll grow throughout the season.”

West Valley (12-12, 11-4, second): Coach Cory Aitken, 10th season. First-team all-league senior pitcher Ethan Turley leads seven returning letterwinners and four starters. Fellow seniors OF/P Simeon Mattingly and OF Brandon Spunich were second-team picks. “The strength of this years team will be its pitching and defense,” Aitken said. “This may be the deepest team that West Valley has had in a long time.”