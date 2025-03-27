2025 Spring Sports Preview: Boys and girls golf capsules for Greater Spokane League

Preview capsules for the 2025 Greater Spokane League boys and girls golf teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2024 season.

4A/3A

Central Valley: Boys: Coach Brian Spencer, sixth season. Junior Chase Sturgis was a state qualifier last year and heads five letterwinners returning. Girls: Coach Rob Rowe, seventh season. The Bears have two returners – senior Charli Thomas, who will balance her time also on the Spokane Lilac Court, and sophomore Carley Morrell.

Cheney: Boys: Coach Justin Fayant, second season. Sophomores Ryan Howe, Justin Krasselt and Brayden Anderson finished 13th, 30th and 67th at state last season.”With the talent this team has we have a great chance of winning whenever we show up to play,” Fayant said. Girls: Coach Gerald Morton, 21st season. Six letterwinners return, including Lauren Howe, Chloe Gawenit and Allison Vold. Morton lauded his senior leaders, “They are the most amazing senior girls a coach could ask for. Their shoes are going to be tough to fill.”

Ferris: Boys: Coach Ryan Lamb, fourth season. Owen Senske, the lone holdover from last year’s squad, could reach state, and freshman Tyler Smith has experience as a USGA junior golfer. “He will be exciting to watch over the next four years,” Lamb said. Girls: Coach Laurie Smith, sixth season. Seven starters return, including state qualifier sophomore Vanessa Zacapantzi, senior Kayla Jones, junior Emmaline Kuney and sophomore Naomi Adams.

Gonzaga Prep: Boys: First-team all-league senior Dillon Schrock is one of the best golfers in the GSL. Girls: Coach David McKenna, seventh season. The Bullpups have three returners from last season’s district champions : senior first-team all-league Lisette Durkin, senior Lilliann Sayler and sophomore Maira Frank.

Lewis and Clark: Boys: Jack Brigham. Girls: Coach Michelle Grafos, 20th season. The Tigers were GSL champs last season. GSL MVP Amanda Nguyen returns for her senior season, joined by junior state qualifier Eve Parker and senior district participant Brynn Lauder.

Mead: Boys: Coach Keith Ross, 14th season. The Panthers were 3A district champs and sixth at state in 2024. Three state qualifiers return: senior Cameron Cantillana, the reigning GSL and district champion, and juniors Benjamin Barrett and Dustin Stansberry. Girls: Coach Meg Maglio, second season. Five starters return, with junior Lucy Ugaldea and sophomore Maryn Langham key returners. “We have a lot to work on this year, but short game seem to be our strength,” Maglio said.

Mt. Spokane: Boys: Coach Terry Cloer, fourth season. The Wildcats were fourth in league last season but have just one returning starter, senior Alex Cloer. “We’re looking to reload with young players,” Terry Cloer said. Girls: Coach Ryan Nelson, ninth season. The Wildcats will have a lot of beginning golfers out this year, led by seniors Carmen Heeter and Harley Stanford.

Ridgeline: Boys: Coach Nick Seaman, third season. Senior Owen Packebush is a four-year varsity and three-time state qualifier. Other key returners are senior Patrick Rogers, who qualified for state last season, and three-year varsity player Brock Duer. Girls: The Falcons were the only 3A team east of the Cascades to finish top 8 at state. Seniors Carolyn Rose and Kate Mulligan, and sophomore Chloe Hamilton are all-league selections.

University: Boys: Coach Tyson Rule, second season. A very young squad, led by returners junior Wyatt Broach and sophomore Luke Wolfram. Girls: Coach Sandy Tipton, second season. Four seniors return with varsity experience : Lilya Anzalone, Lily Brannon, Ella Parnell and Justine Sears.

2A

Deer Park: Boys: Coach Matt Wallblom, eighth season. Five starters and seven letterwinners return, including two-time state participant senior Wyatt Priddy, who finished 10th in the State 1A tournament last season. “We are excited to move into 2A and play some challenging courses,” Wallblom said.

East Valley: Boys: Coach Adam Fisher, 15th season. Two state qualifiers, juniors Brady Flahavin and Teegan Martinez, lead five returning players for the Knights. “This will be our best year as a team in the last six years,” Fisher said. “We’re gaining some depth and kids who have played golf before at a higher level than before.”

North Central: Boys: Coach Jeff Tapp. GSL co-MVP Tiegen Brill is one of the top golfers in the league. Girls: Coach Lindsey Shannon, first season. Wolfpack had 13 girls come out for golf this spring. “Most of these players are brand new to the sport, so we are focusing on honing skills and getting as much exposure to the sport as we can,” Shannon said.

Pullman: Boys: Coach Eric Martin, first season. League MVP senior Parker Legreid, who placed 27th at state, leads five letterwinners back for the Hounds, including seniors Trae Frederickson (11th at state) and Parker Lee (29th). Pullman placed fourth at the State 2A championships Girls: Coach John Willy, 10th season. Four letterwinners return from last year’s team that placed fourth at state, including senior state participants Faith Sampson and Emma Bobo. “We have four great players back from last year’s team,” Willy said. “We will miss the leadership and consistency of the seniors we graduated.”

Rogers: Girls: Coach Riley Colliton, first season. The Pirates roster is full of newcomers with just two returning players. “This is a rebuilding year for our program and I expect to focus on building fundamentals for a lot of our newcomers,” Colliton said.

West Valley: Boys: Coach Craig Whitney, 20th season. Four letterwinners return, including sophomore Ryder Saville. Girls: Coach Ty Brown, fourth season. Three returners, led by 2024 State 2A champion Melia Cerenzia. “Melia has recruited a good group of golfers to our growing program,” Brown said.