Chart-topping country star Sara Evans will bring new tunes to Northern Quest

From staff reports

Country star Sara Evans will take the stage at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

Evans’ career spans over two decades and has resulted in multiple country chart-topping singles. She is known for songs like “Suds in the Bucket,” “Born to Fly,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “A Little Bit Stronger,” and many more.

Evans’ most recent work includes the album “Unbroke” (released in 2024) and the single, “I Can’t Quit,” with Shane Stevens, in February.

She is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry, has written multiple books, been featured in TV shows like “Celebrity Family Feud,” and has her own podcast, “Diving in Deep with Sara Evans.”

Evans will perform at the Pend Oreille Pavilion on Thursday, April 3, and tickets starting at $38 can be purchased through Northern Quest’s website.