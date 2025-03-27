Concertmaster and violinist Mateusz Wolski to play ‘bucket list’ piece as part of Spokane Symphony’s Masterworks 7

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

This weekend’s Masterworks performance by the Spokane Symphony may not have its usual well-established theme, but the repertoire features a true favorite in conductor James Lowe and a famed violin concerto fitting for concertmaster Mateusz Wolski.

Masterworks 7, dubbed “Mateusz Plays Bruch.” will first feature Errollyn Wallen’s “Mighty River,” a song raising ideas of slavery and freedom through the notion of a powerful waterway and a combination of spiritual and contemporary sounds. In fact, the British composer (originally born in Belize) has spent much of her time writing music in a coastal Scottish lighthouse and the inspirations from the commanding sea are very present.

The second piece is Max Bruch’s “Violin Concerto No. 1,” one of the most well-known solo violin pieces of all time. Completed in 1866, this three-movement piece by the German composer easily remains his most popular.

“That’s pretty much the only piece of his that’s played nowadays, and he certainly, as the composer himself, got quite annoyed at the end of his life that everybody only played this first concerto,” Lowe said. “But when you hear it, you can absolutely understand why that’s the case because it’s just full of great melody; it’s a very warm, romantic, rich piece. The writing for the violin is just perfect.”

As not only one of the most popular violin concertos, but one of the most popular pieces of classical music of all time, it came as quite a surprise to Lowe that his concertmaster Wolski had never played the piece before. Upon making this discovery as the two pondered what Wolski’s annual solo concerto should be, the choice only made sense.

“He said to me, ‘You know I’ve never actually played the Bruch First Concerto,’ which is astonishing because it’s the piece that every violinist learns,” Lowe said. “I said, ‘Well, we’ve got to take that off your bucket list.’ ”

Although it is usually Wolski’s job to fit in with the rest of the orchestra, Lowe believes it is important that such a talented musician gets his time to shine with a concerto every year. And besides being a great violinist, Wolski’s personality plays an invaluable role in the symphony’s dynamics.

“For me, it’s the humility and humanity that he brings to his playing and his work,” Lowe said. “This is, for my money at least, the friendliest orchestra I’ve ever worked with, and I think a big part of that has to do with the working environment that is created there, and Mateusz plays a large role in that.”

The final piece is one of Lowe’s personal favorites, Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1 in E Minor.

Sibelius, a Finnish composer, was one of many in anger over the Russian rule of his people when the piece was written in the late 19th century. As the consensus of Finland being free from Russia grew and grew, Sibelius composed several powerful pieces of protest and patriotism and became a key figure in Finnish culture.

Lowe used to have an orchestra in Finland, and the work of Sibelius remains extremely inspirational and respected by him.

“It’s such an impactful piece of music, and it changes your DNA a little bit from listening to it,” Lowe said. “To really feel the soul of a nation in a single piece of music is a really powerful thing.”