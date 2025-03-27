Law enforcement releases descriptions of men wanted in killing of 14-year-old boy in Moses Lake

Police provided descriptions and photos of the two wanted men accused of shooting five people, killing 14-year-old Mario Amezcua, in a car one week ago in Moses Lake.

Jose Beltran-Rodriguez, 20, and Matthew Valdez, 18, both of Moses Lake, are wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder, five counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and being felons in possession of a firearm, according to the Moses Lake Police Department.

Beltran is listed at about 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Valdez is about 5-8 and 130 pounds.

Cesar A. Cabrera, 14, of Mattawa, Washington, was arrested earlier this week at a Richland hospital, police said. He was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the lower leg that detectives believe was self-inflicted during the shooting.

Cabrera was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Center in Wenatchee on the same eight charges as his co-defendants.

Crystal Santoyo, 26, of Moses Lake; two 17-year-olds; and a 12-year-old were injured in the shooting. They were treated at the hospital and have since been released, police said.

Santoyo was the driver of the vehicle that was shot at, according to police. She is engaged to Moses Lake Police Det. Juan Serrato.

Multiple law enforcement agencies continue to search for Beltran-Rodriguez and Valdez.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at (800) 336-0102 or visit www.usmarshals.gov/tips. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspects.