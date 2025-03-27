Trump pulls Elise Stefanik’s nomination as U.N. ambassador

By Liz Goodwin and Theodoric Meyer Washington Post

The White House has pulled the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) as ambassador to the United Nations, as Republicans worry about passing tax cuts through the House with their slim majority.

“With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People.”

Trump added that he hoped Stefanik could rejoin the administration “in the future.”

Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho) told reporters on Thursday that he had been notified by the White House that her name was being withdrawn.

Stefanik, a loyal Trump ally who was expected to be easily confirmed as the ambassador to the United Nations, recently gave up her leadership position in anticipation of leaving the House. CBS News first reported on her likely withdrawal from the post.

Republicans have grown nervous about their slim margin in the House as they seek to renew tax cuts on a party-line vote. It’s unclear when a special election would be held to fill Stefanik’s seat if she had been confirmed.

Stefanik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.