Pope Francis’ condition improves after release from hospital, Vatican says

German Press Agency

ROME — The Vatican on Friday said Pope Francis’ health has continued to improve after his release from hospital.

The 88-year-old is still receiving oxygen through a tube in his nose, but at a lower dose, a Vatican spokesman said.

Francis is also having fewer problems speaking than earlier this week, the spokesman added.

The pontiff returned to the Vatican on Sunday after more than five weeks in a Rome hospital due to a series of respiratory illnesses including severe pneumonia.

His life was twice in acute danger, but he has recovered enough to receive treatment at his Santa Marta residence.

It remains unclear whether Francis will be able to take part in traditional Easter celebrations next month.

He has not been seen in public since being discharged from hospital.

At the age of 88, Francis is now the second-oldest pope in history.

Born in Argentina, he succeeded the German Pope Benedict XVI in March 2013.