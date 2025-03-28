Post Falls police looking for hit-and-run suspect accused of hitting child in crosswalk

The Post Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was driving a white SUV that struck an 11-year-old in a crosswalk Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the alleged hit-and-run at about 3:10 p.m. on Spokane Street and 11th Avenue, according to a police news release.

The SUV possibly has Idaho plates and a multicolored license plate frame. The driver is reported to be a woman.

The child sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact police at (208) 773-3517.