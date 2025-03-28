UConn coach Geno Auriemma says NCAA women’s regional format ‘ruined the game’

By Jim Allen The Spokesman-Review

UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma is ready for the Sweet 16, but he seems downright eager to take on the NCAA hierarchy after the season ends.

Auriemma has long been a harsh critic of the NCAA Tournament’s double-regional format, but he took it to a new level at Friday’s news conference.

During a lengthy monologue, Auriemma even said that the officials responsible for the change have “ruined the game.”

It didn’t help that the Huskies were forced to practice at 8 a.m. on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against Oklahoma at the Arena.

In the past, there were four regional sites for the women’s tournament, which is how the men’s tournament operates. But now there are eight women’s teams each in Spokane and Birmingham, Alabama, sites, with the regions playing on alternate days.

Friday’s early start was necessitated by the Spokane 1 Regional semifinal games Friday afternoon and evening at the Arena.

That compelled the four Spokane 4 teams – UConn, Oklahoma, USC and Kansas State – to practice and appear for media interviews on the same morning.

Under the old four-team regional format “in a normal world, run by normal people,” as Auriemma put it, “there would be no games today, the games would be tomorrow. Which means we wouldn’t have to get up at 6 a.m. to have an 8 o’clock practice here this morning for an hour. Which means we wouldn’t have to get up at 5 a.m. to have a 7:30 shootaround for half an hour.

“Takes us longer to get through security than to actually be on the court, OK?”

Already warmed to the subject, Auriemma cranked up the heat further. Colorfully describing organizers’ knowledge.

“The guys, who don’t know (anything) about (anything), according to a lot of women’s basketball people, they finish Sunday and then they have Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and they play Saturday,” Auriemma said.

The double-regional format also means more travel for teams advancing deep in the tournament, and fewer opportunities for fans.

If they win Saturday, the Huskies would play Monday night in the regional final. If they win that game, it’s off to the Final Four in Tampa, Florida, and having to “fly cross-country, which is all day Tuesday, then they have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, to play the biggest game of their life.”

“So whoever came up with this super regional stuff – and I know who they are – ruined the game,” Auriemma said. “They did. They ruined the game. Half the country has no chance to get to a game in person.”

Auriemma also challenged the premise of the new format, which debuted two years ago.

The NCAA put the system into effect to boost lagging attendance at sites and consolidate its operations. In other words, to boost the bottom line.

Auriemma countered with sarcasm.

“But you’re making billions off of TV,” he said. “Well, actually you’re not, that would be the men’s tournament.

“So, yeah, there’s a lot of issues that they need to fix,” he offered in conclusion. And again, we could (lose Saturday) and that won’t change my feelings.”

Finished speaking, Auriemma chuckled.

“Any other happy thoughts?” he said.