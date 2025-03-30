‘Come on Down!’: Game show host Todd Newton, coming to Northern Quest in live show, was mentored by Bob Barker

“The Price is Right Live” host, Todd Newton, will emcee two events at Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Airway Heights on Saturday. (Courtesy of Todd Newton)

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

While watching “The Price Is Right” with my grandmother in the late 1970s, I’d often yodel along to that catchy Cliff Hangers tune and laugh as the little guy with a pickax tumbled to his demise. Captivated by dollar bidders and fabulous showcases for decades, back in 2021, I attended “The Price is Right Live” at Northern Quest Resort and Casino. I wasn’t called to the stage, but tucked away my iconic name badge as a souvenir from the event.

Praise those Plinko chips, that Big Wheel is rolling back into the Spokane area.

“The Price is Right Live” has given away more than $15 million in cash and prizes nationwide. Dishing out goodies for two events in Airway Heights on Saturday will be Emmy Award-winning emcee, Todd Newton. The author of multiple books, Newton earned his alliterative nickname, “The Host With The Most,” while working with E! Entertainment Television in the mid-1990s. A charismatic personality who quickly scaled game show ranks, he launched a hit YouTube channel and television series titled, “The Tattooed Traveler,” which now streams on multiple platforms.

His arms display the colorful fruits of that ink-filled passion.

It was while Newton was hosting “Whammy! The All-New Press Your Luck” on the Game Show Network, that he was first introduced to the legendary Bob Barker.

“He was kind enough, by the grace of the game show gods, to take me under his wing and really mentor me in the world of game shows,” Newton said. “I was able to work with him for several years and that’s how I came to be the host of ‘The Price Is Right Live’ … It’s all because of Bob Barker.”

The crew members of this frenzied production are sticklers for details.

The non-televised stage show mimics that Barker classic with spot-on music, gaming props and sound effects. In order to replicate those celebrated price tag name badges as closely as possible, employees are even coached on penmanship.

“There are many of us on this tour that have been with the show 10 years or longer and this has become our lives,” Newton said. “I speak on behalf of myself and several others when I say we’re game show fans first and game show employees second.

“It’s very important that we deliver an authentic version of this show.”

Newton recounted a few words of wisdom he received from Barker.

“He said, ‘A game show host has one job and that is to make wonderful memories with wonderful people … I want you to play these games through the eyes of a contestant and, for them, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spin that Big Wheel or to play Plinko or to play Cliff Hangers.’

“I think about that every night when I see that Plinko board come out or when the Big Wheel is revealed and the crowd goes crazy. I’m seeing it and feeling it through their eyes and it really makes it special.”

Contestants for the “The Price Is Right Live” are selected at random.

“That was one of the things that Mr. Barker really, really hit home when he was taking part in creating this show. He felt it was important that the people in the back row have the very same chance to come down and play as the people in the front row,” Newton said. Those hoping to participate in pricing games are required to register before the event by phone through QR codes located in the Northern Quest Casino lobby or with a show representative.

“When you get up on stage, it’s the items that you would hope to see and hope to win from a game show. Cars, trips, piles of cash, kitchen appliances, living room furniture, all of the favorites … you never know what game is going to come out from behind that door and you never know what contestant is going to play and that really keeps the audience members on the edge of their seats.

“There are over 100 different games on the TV show and I like to tell people we play the greatest hits.”

Now in his 24th year of hosting, “The Price is Right Live,” Newton credits continued popularity of the show to broad, nostalgic appeal.

“I think the magic of ‘The Price Is Right,’ is that it’s been a part of our lives for over half a century. When I look out in the audience I see generations of families and I think that is outstanding,” he said. “It’s a special moment when you look at a theater full of people cheering for a complete stranger … cheering for people they’ve never met and will never see again. It brings people together in a unique way.”