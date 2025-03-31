Baumgartner and House Judiciary Committee investigating Washington AG, state’s sanctuary policies

Rep. Michael Baumgartner and other members of a House oversight committee sent a letter to Washington Attorney General Nick Brown claiming the state’s “sanctuary law” is preventing local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

It’s the latest example of confusion and discord as a state government’s laws conflict with the second Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration, diversity initiatives and protections for transgender students.

The letter obtained by The Spokesman-Review is signed by the Eastern Washington Republican congressman, U.S. House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rep. Tom McClintock of California, who is chair of the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement.

The judiciary committee requests the state attorney general’s office provide all documents and communications relating to state and local law enforcement agencies’ interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection since January 2023.

It also asks for the number of ICE detainers Washington law enforcement “declined to honor” during that time and the amount of “taxpayer funding” used to pursue legal action against the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Brown announced on March 10 that his office had sued the Adams County Sherriff’s Office, alleging the agency of illegally cooperating with federal immigration enforcement in violation of state law.

The letter asks for the information as soon as possible, but no later than April 14.

“Federal law explicitly prohibits any restriction on communication between state or local entities and federal immigration authorities relating to an individual’s immigration status,” the letter states. “The state of Washington not only actively thwarts federal immigration enforcement, but it also targets local law enforcement officials for complying with federal law.”

Mike Faulk, deputy communications director for the attorney general, said the office is reviewing the letter.

Officially called the Keep Washington Working Act, the state sanctuarylaw forbids local law enforcement from using local resources to help federal officials enforce immigration law.

At a town hall in Spokane two weeks ago, Baumgartner hinted that he would try to change that, but did not elaborate.

In an interview with The Spokesman-Review last week, he said he was concerned about the attorney general’s office going after Adams County and that the judiciary committee would take a look at the issue.

“First, we need to find out exactly what they’re doing,” Baumgartner said.

He said he supports withholding some federal funding for sanctuary states.

“If it’s not civil rights or immigration, I’m a states’ rights guy; I want to have as much freedom, but on this thing, I think there will be some financial implications that we’re trying to navigate.”

Baumgartner did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. David Yost, a spokesman for ICE, declined to comment.

The Adams County lawsuit, which was filed in Spokane County Superior Court, alleges the sheriff’s office held people in custody based on their immigration status, gave immigration officials confidential information and helped federal immigration officials question those in custody, each of which the lawsuit alleges “expressly violates state law.”

The lawsuit alleges that between May 2019 and January 2022, the Sheriff’s Office shared nonpublic information with federal immigration officials at least 212 times, which included sending a “new in custody” list to federal officials “on a near-weekly basis.” That violates the state’s 2019 keep Washington Working Act, the suit said.

That law says state and local law enforcement agencies may not provide non-publicly available personal information about an individual, including individuals in custody, to federal immigration authorities in a noncriminal matter, “except as required by state or federal law.”

According to Brown, Adams County was engaged in “good faith settlement negotiations” with the attorney general’s office in late 2024, prior to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

In February, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office retained attorneys from America First Legal, which was founded by Stephen Miller, a senior aide to Trump. In a Feb. 20 letter, a lawyer representing Adams County wrote in a letter to the attorney general’s office the county “simply desires to follow federal immigration law and to cooperate with the lawful requests of federal officials.”

Following the lawsuit, America First Legal Senior Counsel James Rogers said it was “outrageous” that Washington had worked to subvert federal immigration law.

Matt Adams, legal director for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, Monday called the committee’s investigation “political gamesmanship.”

He said the state and federal laws clearly do not conflict . The state law does not prohibit local law enforcement from sharing information on immigration status or citizenship, it just says it is not local law enforcement’s job to spend resources investigating federal immigration violations, just as it is not their job to investigate federal tax filings. The 10th Amendment prevents the federal government from commandeering state resources.

In fact, Adams said, not only is it against state law, it is also against federal law for local officials to enforce federal law, because that is beyond their authority.

“State officials violate the federal law when they hold on to people or arrest people for immigration,” Adams said.

Detainers, or federal requests for local law enforcement to continue to detain people in custody for up to 48 hours beyond the time they would have been released so federal immigration enforcement can take over custody, are just requests without any legal authority, Adams said.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project has a separate lawsuit against the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, claiming deputies unlawfully detained their client in 2023 based solely at the request of federal immigration officials to enforce civil immigration law.

Spokane City Council passed a nonbinding resolution signaling the city’s support of the Keep Washington Working Act at a packed meeting in February.

Councilman Paul Dillon, who voted in favor of the resolution, said sanctuary policies help ensure people call law enforcement when they need assistance, including in domestic violence cases, and the constant threat of immigration enforcement makes people afraid to call 911 and report crimes.

Dillon called the judiciary committee’s action a mostly performative measure that continues “to bully cities and counties and states that have taken proactive, legally protected policy positions that do protect the rights of immigrant communities from unnecessary contact with ICE and border control, which is exactly what the Keep Washington Working Act does.”

Councilman Michael Cathcart, who voted against the city’s resolution, said he anticipated some kind of federal action and that Spokane’s resolution made it more likely by highlighting the issue.

“This isn’t necessarily in particular going to come down on Spokane, but this is something we expected to come,” Cathcart said. “Some federal dollars are certainly at risk as a result of it, and that’s the choice that’s been made at the state and local levels.”

Cathcart said that aspects of the state law conflict with federal law and could be highlighted by the committee’s review.

Reporters Emry Dinman and Orion Donovan Smith contributed to this article .