Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre fighting for her life after car crash

By Julie K. Brown Miami Herald

Virginia Giuffre — the woman whose story of sexual abuse as a teenager led to the reopening of the Jeffrey Epstein case — is fighting for her life following a car accident in Australia.

Giuffre on Sunday posted an Instagram photo of her in a hospital bed covered in bruises on Instagram, characterizing her injuries as life threatening. The 41-year-old California woman said she had been told she has four days left to live, according to the post, which was first reported by the British media.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure,” she said. “They have given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time …”

Giuffre said she was struck by a speeding bus after she tried to swerve her car to avoid the collision. She did not say when or where the crash occurred.

Giuffre was among the first victims to speak out publicly about her abuse by Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew and several other prominent men, whom she accused of trafficking her. She later formed a non-profit to educate and advocate for sex trafficking victims.

Born in Sacramento, California, Giuffre said she had been sexually abused since a child. She met Maxwell, Epstein’s partner, in 2020, at age 16 and was working as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida, country club owned by President Donald Trump.

Giuffre, who uses the nickname Jenna, was introduced by Maxwell to Epstein, who sexually abused and trafficked her for years. Among the people she said she was allegedly forced to have sex: Prince Andrew, whom she later sued. The suit was settled for an undisclosed sum, said to be in the millions. Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in 2022.

Giuffre fled Epstein’s control in 2002, and went to Thailand, where she met and married an Australian martial arts instructor, Robert Giuffre. The couple moved to Australia and had three children, who are now teenagers.

She has recently been estranged from her husband and children, posting on Instagram a week ago that she missed her children. “My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they’re being poisoned with lies,” she wrote.

Per Dini von Mueffling, Giuffre’s representative: “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”