University High’s Raegan Miller is 2025 Lilac queen

Raegan Miller, center, facing forward, of University High School, receives hugs from the Royal Court after hearing her named called as the 2025 Lilac Queen, Sunday March 30, 2025, during the Spokane Lilac Festival Association Queen & Court Coronation at Spokane Community College. (DAN PELLE/FOR THE SPOKESMN-REVIEW)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

University High School senior Raegan Miller was crowned queen of the 2025 Royal Court during a coronation Sunday hosted by the Spokane Lilac Festival Association.

The crowd filling the Spokane Community College auditorium erupted into cheers as Miller received her crown, sash, purple cape and a bouquet of flowers marking her role representing the community for the next year.

The members of her court are Lilac Princesses Abby Thorleifson, of Mead High School; Addy Fazio, of Northwest Christian High School; Bethany Olstad, of Ridgeline High School; Charlize Thomas, of Central Valley High School; Paige Tobin, of North Central High School; and Savanna Potts, of Lewis and Clark High School.

Miller spoke briefly to the crowd after she received her crown, thanking everyone who had supported her. “I would like to thank all these girls next to me, because I seriously couldn’t have done it without them,” she said.

Every year a senior girl from every high school in Spokane County selects a representative to send for consideration for the Royal Court. They complete an eight-week program learning skills in leadership, time-management, interviewing and resume writing, then the top seven are selected after interviews. The seven princesses were selected in early March and have already been out in the community volunteering and also appeared in their first public event, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Spokane.

Before Miller was selected, each princess answered a brief warm up question, then gave a prepared two-minute speech on how they have used their time and talents to make the community a better place to live and how it has impacted them.

Thorleifson spoke about her work organizing a clothing drive, which fits with her goal to create a nonprofit organization to provide business clothing to those in need. “It’s incredible how something as simple as the right outfit can create an opportunity,” she said. “If you have extra business clothes, I’m always open.”

Miller talked about how she has been involved with special needs students at her school, including coaching Unified Sports teams that include people of all abilities. She said the special needs students just want to be treated equally and people can do that by sitting and having lunch with them or asking about their day when crossing paths with them in the hallway. “These are things we can all do to create a sense of belonging,” she said.

Tobin said she has learned that every small action can make a difference. “I’ve found out the more I’ve given, the more I’ve received,” she said.

Each participant has a bright résumé filled with high grades, school clubs, sports and community service. Their career plans include teaching, medicine, business and possible military service. More than $30,000 in scholarships were handed out to the queen and her court.

The 2024 Royal Court was in attendance to pass on their crowns, donning their lilac dresses for the final time. Outgoing Lilac Queen Madeline Froese, a graduate of Lewis and Clark High School, spoke about her time wearing the Lilac Festival Association’s crown.

“My heart is filled to the brim,” Froese said. “This organization has done more for me than I could have ever imagined. It was an honor to be an ambassador for my city.”

The newly crowned queen and her court will participate in the 87th annual Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on May 17.