May the Fourth be with the Spokane Symphony for weekend performance of ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’

From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony will be celebrating May 4, also known as Star Wars Day, by bringing the beloved music of the original trilogy’s finale to life.

With two shows this weekend, the symphony will be exploring John Williams’ legendary score as the original trilogy simultaneously closes out with “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” on the big screen.

Resident conductor Morihiko Nakahara will also be joining the symphony for the dual performances of the scores, composed by John Williams.

Tickets for the Saturday evening and Sunday matinee shows can be purchased through the Fox Theater website and start at $35.50.

But wait, there’s more …





Also watch out this weekend for the Spokane Symphony’s announcement of its 80th season, sure to be jam-packed with Masterworks, Pops and out-of-this-world scores. Read The Spokesman-Review on Sunday to find out more.