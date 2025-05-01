‘With a big black horse and a cherry tree,’ KT Tunstall to take Spokane Tribe Casino stage

From staff reports

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter KT Tunstall is heading to Spokane this weekend as she celebrates 20 years of her debut album.

The Scottish musician released her debut record “Eye to the Telescope” in December 2004 to heavy praise. The album features hits like “Suddenly I See,” “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree,” “Other Side of the World” and more.

Some of Tunstall’s recent work includes a trilogy of albums focused on the soul, body and mind. The albums “Kin” (2016), “Wax” (2018) and “Nut” (2022) make up this collection. Her most recent full-length record was 2023’s “Face to Face,” a collaborative effort with Suzi Quatro.

Tunstall will be playing at the Spokane Tribe Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, starting at $20, can be purchased through the venue website or AXS.