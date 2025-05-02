Bloomies ‘carb up’ with Franz grilled cheese sandwiches, sugary treats at Bloomsday Trade Show

Bloomies looking for extra carbohydrates in preparation for Sunday’s race or just a tasty treat stopped by the Franz Bakery table for grilled cheese samples, donuts and cookies Friday at the Spokane Convention Center.

“When they come through, they want to carb up, so we want to be kind of that carb for them,” said Patrick Emerson, Franz sales manager in Spokane.

Franz is one of Bloomsday’s longest-tenured sponsors, and handing out small grilled cheese sandwiches is a staple of the Bloomsday Trade Show. The show coincides with registration and race bib pickups Friday and Saturday at the Convention Center.

Mark Starr, former longtime Bloomsday board member and owner of David’s Pizza in Spokane, said he couldn’t imagine doing Bloomsday without Franz, which has been at the event since around the start of the century.

“These guys are as much a part of Bloomsday as the asphalt,” Starr said.

People strolling through the vendors area could grab sample-sized Franz Old Fashioned glazed donuts, white or pink iced animal cookies and small grilled cheese sandwiches at Franz’s booth.

A Franz bread mascot made its rounds through the vendor area and a colorful, “Organic Baked” Franz Volkswagen bus was stationed at the booth.

Emerson said Franz is most known at the event for its grilled cheese sandwiches, which are made fresh behind the tables with Naked Organic Bread.

Emerson said many people Friday combined the donuts and sandwiches by putting two slices of cheese between two donuts, which he called the “Hurricane.”

“It’s been super fun,” Emerson said.

He estimated Franz will give away 30,000 samples of sandwiches, cookies and donuts Friday and Saturday at the trade show. It’s a big financial investment, but Emerson said Franz likes to support Bloomsday and the community.

“We’re always willing to help, and we’re always willing to be that best company to take on anything we can to support our community,” he said.

Emerson said “it takes a village” to put on the event, with he and other Franz employees putting in long weekend hours to serve up the goods.

“I think we have the best team,” he said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for all the support they give us every year.”