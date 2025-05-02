Updated Fri., May 2, 2025 at 9:48 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew A. Rodriguez and Krystal M. Garcia, both of Spokane Valley.

Gavin C. Lynch and Kalli C. Mikesell, both of Spokane Valley.

Bensen P. Lemaster, of Federal Way, and Emma O. Wolfram, of Spokane.

Kevin W. Nicolai and Vanessa A. Perez, both of Spokane.

Neil B. Linton, of North Bend, and Meredith L. Adsit, of Newport.

Jacob P. Shields, of Roy, Wash., and Devina I. Odom, of Spokane Valley.

Harshdeep Singh and Amandis E. Diaz, both of Spokane.

Joy S. Hosterman, of Bonners Ferry, and Samantha A. M. Ohmert, of Medical Lake.

Robby J. Domarus and Kristi L. Yatkowski, both of Spokane.

Blake J. Casagranda, of Butte, Mont., and Emma M. Kar, of Scottsdale.

Kevin K. Woisard and Anna C. Iverson, both of Spokane.

Jayson J. Miosy and Tasi A. Quifunas Santos, both of Colbert.

Alexander P. Nolan and Charity K. Runanu, both of Spokane.

Elijah A. Singstad and Megan A. Martell, both of Kent.

Brenden L. Hill and Alayna R. Davidson, both of Spokane.

Theodore E. Trovitch and Yuen J. Chang, both of Spokane.

Jason P. Humbert and Marti A. Fallis, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

South Side Investments LLC v. Jennifer Fleck, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Sabrina Flores, restitution of premises.

Kelley J. Ashenbrenner v. Jason Leader, et al., restitution of premises.

Holy Names Family Housing LLC v. Deniece Turner, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of E. Wash. v. Jennifer Nelson, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. John Doe, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Debra Day, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Michael J. Clute, restitution of premises.

Global Federal Credit Union v. Kathryn M. Trambitas, et al., money claimed owed.

Victoria Calderon, et al. v. Ruvim Shcherbina, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Sofi Lending Corp. v. Jonathan Coulson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Abraham Starks, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. John Snediker, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Hannah Tanner, money claimed owed.

Cody Nelson v. Kathleen Nelson, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ohms Amy and David

Achurra, Rachel K. and Michael A.

Brown, Nicole R. and Johnson, Joshua

Carter, Cody W. and Walker, Hope E. C.

Hays, Alixandria M. and Jacob W.

Lawson, Kelionna and David

Tyree, Terri A. and David J.

Erickson, Nathan and Cassandra

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelen

Cephas Parham, 48; $1,404.19 restitution, 51 months in prison, nine months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree burglary.

Guillermo A. De Haro, 44; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Jason E. Reece, 53; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Michael K. Boyer, also known as Michael Boyer, 41; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Francesca R. and Joshua J. Mulvey, Spokane; debts of $565,504

Patricia M. Holdren, Spokane; debts of $124,540

Alia Zaidi, Spokane; debts of $588,906.

Jodi L. Bezold, Four Lakes; debts of $304,179.

Bret A. Price, Spokane; debts of $39,910.

Lawrence L. Marquette, Spokane; debts of $54,447.

Noel M. Tolentino, Spokane Valley; debts of $37,821.

Felicia T. Peratrovich, Spokane; debts of $59,735.

Carli A. Cohen, Spokane; debts of $37,782.

Richard J. Berka, Pullman; debts of $268,298.

Stacy M. Price, Cheney; debts of $139,999.

Lemmy D. Piper, Spokane; debts of $14,124.

Johnathan G. Houser, Spokane Valley; debts of $41,347.

Stacy L. Combs, Spokane; debts of $108,725.

Debra L. Yearout, Spokane; debts of $47,417.

Cordeau S. M. Joy, Spokane Valley; debts of $89,207.

Jonathan J. Stephan and Crystal D. Love-Stephan, Spokane; debts of $384,942.

Daisy Quiroga, Spokane; debts of $88,014.

Theodore H. Sanders, Spokane; debts of $38,020.

Cathryn J. Walton, Spokane; debts of $538,552.

James D. Whitmer, Ephrata; debts of $90,627.

Bobbie J. Houdashelt, Veradale; debts of $93,307.

Wage-earner petitions

Suzanne L. and Andreas T. J. Van Woerkom, Spokane; debts of $62,210.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Ryan R. Lovitt, 39; 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, making a false statement to a public servant.

Cash A. Mattingly, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.