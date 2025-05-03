Fresh color combinations

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Color – how and when to use it – is one of the more challenging dilemmas faced by many homeowners. For designers, education, training and some experimentation often yield the ideal result.

But how does a homeowner know what to do? And what are the general design rules that can prevent disaster and help ensure a favorable outcome? The answer lies in part, with some basic design principles.

Follow the rule of threes

Three colors often work well in a single space. A desired balance of color consists of a primary color, a secondary color and a color “pop” or accent. When considering what color your primary color should be, consider foundation colors such as taupe, gray, black or brown, these colors work well with other colors and will help to also “ground” a space.

Use the color wheel

The color wheel is not only a reference tool used to teach color to aspiring designers but also comes in handy for the novice looking to create a color scheme with a cohesive palette.

The color wheel used properly will allow one to see not only which colors are complimentary but also those that will work well together.

‘It’ color combinations

For those old enough to remember the 1980s, the “it” color combination was black and mauve.

What color combinations are hot and hip right now? Walk into nearly any retail store or open a décor magazine and you will likely spot some of these popular color combinations:

• Black and white

• Gold and black

• Brown and black

• Black paired with pastel pink or blue

• Blue and white