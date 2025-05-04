Jared Thomas ends pitching duel in eighth, Spokane Indians edge Tri-City in finale 1-0

PASCO – An old -fashioned pitching duel broke out on getaway day. Jared Thomas ended it.

Thomas knocked in pinch-runner Tevin Tucker in the eighth inning and the Spokane Indians edged the Tri-City Dust Devils 1-0 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Sunday.

Jesus Ordonez led off the eighth with a single and Tucker ran for the catcher. EJ Andrews Jr. sacrificed, moving Tucker to second. With two down, Thomas singled on a sharp ground ball to center and Tucker raced home.

Aidan Longwell and Skyler Messinger led off the ninth with back-to-back singles. But a sacrifice attempt by Andy Perez resulted in a force at third, then Jean Perez bounced into a 5-4-3 double play.

Lefty Welinton Herrera handled the ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season.

The Indians (13-14) mustered just 11 runs in the series, which they split with the Dust Devils (14-13).

Indians starting pitcher Albert Pacheco bounced back from a mediocre appearance on Tuesday with six shutout innings. He allowed just three hits and one walk, striking out five. He threw 59 of his 83 pitches for strikes.

Tri-City starter Jorge Marcheco turned in a second straight dominant outing against Spokane hitters. After six shutout, two-hit innings on Tuesday he came back on Sunday and allowed no runs on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The Indians start a six-game series against Vancouver on Tuesday at Avista Stadium.