The Dirt: Jefferson and Norman buildings to be vacant no longer

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Plans have been submitted to the City of Spokane to refurbish the Jefferson and Norman buildings, which have sat vacant for years, according to city records.

Some 40 units of housing and four commercial spaces are planned to revive the former hotel as part of a $5.5 million project.

At the southeast corner of 1st Avenue and Jefferson Street, the two buildings are across the street from the Parsons Apartment building and a block east of Brick West Brewing.

The Jefferson building, located on the corner, was built in 1909 and the Norman building, located immediately east, was constructed a year prior, according to Spokane County property records.

At 115 S. Jefferson St. and 1121 W. 1st Ave., the buildings were once a modern hotel with private telephones in each room and was touted as being “Spokane’s exclusive family hotel,” according to the Spokane County Historic Preservation Office.

The hotel was also operated as low-income housing before it was vacated.

The properties were jointly sold in November for $1.1 million to Chris Batten, owner of Spokane-based real estate company, RenCorp Realty.

According to plans, Batten is planning to renovate the basement of the conjoined buildings to include bike storage for its residents.

The street-level floor will be divided into four commercial spaces and the upper floor will be apartment units.

Both the upper floors will house 20 units consisting of two studios, 14 one-bedroom units and four, two-bedroom units.

Spokane-based Olson Projects designed the project.

New addiction recovery center

Spokane Addiction Recovery Center has been operating at its lower South Hill location for decades and now plans have been submitted to the city of Spokane to update their campus.

Located at the northwest corner of 6th Avenue and Walnut Street, the project is estimated to cost $8 million, plans show.

The treatment center, at 1508 W. 6th Ave., operates in two buildings that are roughly 70 years old, according to Spokane County property records.

Plans show Addiction Recovery officials will have crews demolish the two structures and replace them with a new building.

The new building is planned to be larger than the two previous buildings. The work will also include 20-paved parking spaces, plans show.

Attempts to reach Spokane Addiction Recovery officials this month were unsuccessful.

Cider taproom get update

One Tree Cider, based in Spokane Valley, recently opened a taproom at their production facility located just southeast of the intersection of Division Street and Montgomery Ave, according to its website.

But last week, Grant Barnes, owner of One Tree, submitted plans to the city of Spokane to improve the taproom located at 125 E. Ermina Ave.

Located near Litz’s Bar and Grill, the 15,000-square-foot One Tree Cider facility will soon include an 800-square-foot taproom that will add more seating and a keg table.

One Tree previously opened locations in Spokane Valley and downtown Spokane but has since moved all operations to its north Spokane location, according to its website.