GOP chair files for Central Valley School Board as candidate filing week starts

Four years ago, after Rob Linebarger and Pam Orebaugh emerged as the top two candidates in a primary election for a Central Valley School Board seat, Linebarger stepped aside, saying Orebaugh was the better choice, especially compared to a write-in candidate they opposed.

Linebarger, who is now the chairman of the Spokane County Republican Party, said he donated to her 2021 campaign and doorbelled for her candidacy.

But on Monday, he filed to run for her seat in this year’s election.

He was among dozens of candidates who filed on Monday to run for public office in Spokane County in the August primary. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to file to run for city councils, school boards, fire commissions and other local offices.

Linebarger said he’s not sure if Orebaugh plans to run for re-election. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday afternoon.

He said he opposed the Central Valley School Board’s decision to ask voters last year for a capital levy, which pays for building and other one-time costs, on top of an operations levy.

“The costs keep going up and results keep going in the other direction,” he said.

Voters narrowly approved the capital levy, which was estimated to cost property owners 39 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.

He also criticized the board for accepting the general direction pushed by the district’s administration.

“They’re too close to the superintendent,” he said.

Linebarger paid a $22,500 fine after a court ruled that his attempt in 2021 to recall then-school board members Keith Clark and Debra Long and current member Cindy McMullen was “improper” and bullying in nature, according to court documents.

Spokane schools

In Spokane Public Schools, two board incumbents filed on Monday to run for the school board, Chair Nikki Otero Lockwood and Hilary Kozel.

Kozel was appointed to an open seat on the board in September 2023. She said her focus is on creating “safe and welcoming schools where students feel a sense of belonging” as well as “providing access and opportunity in whatever path they choose.”

She leans in favor of a proposed bond that the board is considering to place on the November ballot.

“As it stands right now, I think it’s the best value we can get for the stakeholders in the community,” Kozel said.

With President Donald Trump threatening funding for schools that have diversity, equity and inclusion programs and for allowing trans students to play girls sports, Kozel said Spokane Public Schools should continue to follow state laws. Some school boards, including Mead’s and Central Valley’s, have suggested they prefer Trump’s policies over the state’s.

“At this time, I don’t see any reason to do anything other than follow state law,” Kozel said.

Spokane and Spokane Valley

Four candidates filed on Monday to run for three Spokane City Council seats.

There is early competition for the seat representing the South Hill. Alejandro Barrientos, chief operating officer at SCAFCO Steel Stud Company, and Kate Telis, a former deputy prosecutor in New Mexico, both filed for the seat held by Lili Navarrete, who has said she will not run to retain it.

For the seat representing northeast Spokane, incumbent Jonathan Bingle filed for re-election.

Private cigar lounge co-owner Cody Arguelles filed for the seat representing northwest Spokane currently held by Zack Zappone.

The city’s three municipal court judges, Kristin O’Sullivan, Mary Logan and Gloria Ochoa-Bruck, each filed for re-election.

In Spokane Valley, Kristopher Pockell, who ran for a state House position last year, filed for the seat held by Rod Higgins, who has said he will not run for a new term.

Daryl Williams filed for the seat held by Ben Wick.

Incumbent Laura Padden filed for re-election.