Prep roundup: North Central boys soccer earns district bid; Pullman boys tennis wins GSL 2A league title

Boys soccer

North Central 3, University 0: Jack Lawson made three saves for the clean sheet and the visiting Wolfpack (9-7-1) beat the Titans (2-11-1) in the GSL 3A district play-in game.

Jonah McKinley, Israel Tshibanda and Owen Bischoff scored for NC, which earned the eighth seed to the district tournament and will travel to face top-seeded Kennewick (10-5) on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Pullman 4, West Valley 3: In No. 1 singles, Pullman’s Nathan Sutton came from a set down to beat Conner Kunz 0-6, 7-5, 6-1, helping the Greyhounds (11-0) clinch a seventh -straight, league regular -season title.

Pullman has won all five league seasons since the GSL 2A was established. In No. 1 doubles, Pullman’s Reed Newell/Mir Park swept Will Busse/Yassin Kusaibati 6-3, 7-6 (1).