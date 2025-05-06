Where Mariners land in latest MLB power rankings

Seattle Times

Are these Mariners for real?

They’re not winning (for the most part) in the typical anxiety-ridden 2-1 games we’re used to seeing. In just the past 10 days, the M’s have rattled off wins of 14-0, 13-1 and 9-3. In other words, they’re hitting the ball.

Is it sustainable? Who knows? But the wins are stacking up, and those are very real.

Despite a recent two-game slide, the Mariners have ridden eight straight series wins to first place at 20-14, and are tied for the second-best record in the American League. It’s their longest series winning streak since 2022, when they also won eight series in a row. Though the M’s still have a ways to go to match the franchise record 15-straight series wins set in 2001.

Here’s where the M’s stand in this week’s MLB power rankings:

MLB.com: No. 7 (previously: 8)

Are you believers in the Mariners yet? The ultimate streaky team — a team that looks amazing for stretches and then pedestrian not long afterward — is on a total heater right now, taking two of three from the Rangers over the weekend and soaring into first place in the AL West. Since April 9, the Mariners have the best record in baseball.

The Athletic: No. 9 (previously 11)

There’s so much going right in the Mariners Cinematic Universe that it almost seems spiteful to focus on a negative development, but this one is too big to ignore. The whole idea behind the 2025 Mariners was that they had a rotation of the gods, and if they could just find a few hitters, they’d steamroll the league. Now, they have Jorge Polanco doing a Barry Bonds impression, and Cal Raleigh is leading the AL in homers, but their best pitcher is hurt.

Yahoo Sports: No. 7 (previously 8)

The Mariners’ offense has been one of the league’s best in recent weeks and George Kirby is hitting 98 mph in rehab games. While Logan Gilbert’s status is TBD, things are mostly looking up here.

NBC Sports: No. 8 (previously 12)

The Mariners haven’t gotten anything out of George Kirby this season and Logan Gilbert’s status is in question due to a flexor strain, but that isn’t keeping them from playing some good baseball.

Bleacher Report: No. 6 (previously 7)

The Mariners won six in a row before dropping Sunday’s series finale in Arlington, and they scored 50 runs across those six games as the offense has been firing on all cylinders. Meanwhile, with Logan Gilbert and George Kirby on the sidelines, the starting rotation has been middle-of-the-pack, while the bullpen — aside from closer Andrés Muñoz — has been shaky. A 20-13 start on the strength of their offense, just like we all expected.

USA Today: No. 8 (previously No. 10)

Can this suddenly productive offense camouflage loss of Logan Gilbert to flexor strain?

CBS Sports: No. 6 (previously No. 8)

One of the key pieces in the offense being awesome now would be Jorge Polanco. He looked like a bust of an acquisition last season, but so far this year he’s slashing a ridiculous .380/.419/.785.