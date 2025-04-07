Today is the Real ID deadline. Here’s what to know for domestic flights.

By Hannah Sampson </p><p>and Andrea Sachs Washington Post

An airport security deadline 20 years in the making has been reached – and authorities are urging the public to take it seriously.

After years of delays, the Transportation Security Administration will begin enforcing the Real ID rule Wednesday. Travelers who fly domestically will need to provide a compliant license or acceptable alternative when they go through security checkpoints.

“I do anticipate some disruption,” said Rich Davis, senior security adviser at risk mitigation company International SOS. “I think it’s going to be a little bit of a stressful day or 10.”

According to federal documents, about 56% of identification credentials in circulation complied with the standards as of January 2024.

On Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem said 81% of air travelers were already using compliant identification. Between 2 million and 3 million people go through TSA on most days.

Noem said travelers would still be able to get around on Wednesday, even if they don’t yet have the right ID. “If it’s not compliant they may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step, but people will be allowed to fly,” she said in testimony before the House Appropriations subcommittee on homeland security.

Here’s what travelers need to know.

What is Real ID?

Real ID credentials are state-issued driver’s licenses or identification cards that meet security standards set by the federal government. Once enforcement starts, people using state-issued identification to board commercial flights, enter nuclear power plants or access certain federal facilities must have one that meets the Real ID requirements.

States set their own rules, but to get a Real ID, people need to provide documentation that shows at least their full legal name, birth date, Social Security number, lawful resident status and two ways to prove their address.

People who don’t have a Real ID will need to provide other approved credentials, such as a passport. A Real ID does not take the place of a passport for international travel.

How do I check whether I have a Real ID?

Look on your license for a star near the top. According to the Department of Homeland Security, cards that are compliant with Real ID will have a marking. It lists the examples of a yellow or black star, white star set inside a yellow or black circle or a star within the figure of a bear.

What else you can use for proof of ID?

Travelers can use a variety of alternatives – though not any photo identification will work.

Approved substitutes for a Real ID include a state-issued enhanced driver’s license; U.S. passport or passport card; DHS trusted traveler card for programs such as Global Entry and Nexus; U.S. Department of Defense identification; Veteran Health Identification Card; U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential; or identification issued by a federally recognized tribal nation.

Foreign government-issued passports, permanent-resident cards, border-crossing cards and Canadian provincial driver’s licenses are also accepted.

Can I fly with a temporary Real ID?

If you made your appointment, brought all the documents, stood in line and finished the process, you’re almost there. Applicants receive a temporary document, and DMVs typically mail the Real ID within 10 business days.

If you’re flying during that window, however, bring an alternative form of identification. TSA will not accept temporary Real IDs at checkpoints.

Are there Real ID exceptions?

People who don’t have a Real ID-compliant state identification or acceptable alternative at a security checkpoint will be “notified of their noncompliance,” the TSA says on its website.

A new rule this year allows the agency flexibility to take a “phased” approach to Real ID enforcement, though what that means in practice is not entirely clear.

“A phased approach may facilitate delays for people without the right identification,” the TSA said in a statement.

According to the TSA, an officer may ask passengers for information to verify their identity – and if that is confirmed, they may be subject to more screening at a checkpoint.

What happens if you don’t have a Real ID?

On its list of frequently asked questions, Homeland Security is blunt: “Travelers who do not present a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative beginning May 7, 2025 will not be permitted through the security checkpoint.” An April 11 news release from TSA was a little more forgiving, saying passengers who don’t have a compliant ID “can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint.”

Your best option is to use another form of identification that lets you fly, but not everyone has a passport or trusted traveler card.

Davis said he expects that some customers will arrive without the proper identification – and he also expects that airlines, airports and government officials have been preparing for that. He said that, in the near term, there will probably be people who travel before the deadline without a Real ID and still need to fly home.

Do children need a Real ID?

No. TSA doesn’t require kids under 18 years old to provide identification when traveling within the United States. Be sure to check on requirements for international travel or airline-specific requirements for identification during domestic travel.

Why are airports requiring Real IDs?

Congress passed the Real ID law after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to set minimum security requirements for identifications issued by states. It was originally scheduled to go into effect in 2008, the Washington Post has reported.

“Every state has a more secure driver’s license today than before the passage of the Act,” TSA said in a statement.

What should I expect at the DMV?





Local news media in some states have reported long lines, scarce appointments and delays as residents scramble to get an updated ID.

If your preferred day or time is not available, check back frequently in the event of a cancellation. Some motor vehicle departments are also adding appointment times or application sites, or extending hours.

In Washington, D.C., the DMV does not require appointments, and the average wait time is less than an hour, according to the agency. About 99% of eligible residents have a Real ID.

TSA turned you away because you don’t have a Real ID. Now what?

For passengers stuck on the wrong side of the checkpoint, Henry H. Harteveldt, president and travel industry analyst with Atmosphere Research Group, said it’s likely that a few airlines will initially provide exemptions or waivers, similar to how they handle fliers who show up without a proper visa for foreign travel. Travelers in those cases can rebook without penalties or fare increase, and receive a refund if they are holding a refundable ticket.

Harteveldt said it is not clear how long the airlines will grant these waivers. Their approaches could also be fluid.

“It may turn out to be a ‘wait and see’ based on the volumes of passengers who show up without Real ID,” he said by email.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement that it would “work on a case-by-case basis” to rebook passengers who miss their flights “due to extenuating circumstances once at the airport.” Other airlines contacted by The Post did not provide details on how they would handle such cases.

To improve your odds of a favorable resolution, go to the customer service desk or contact the airline immediately. Inform the agent that you will not be traveling because of an ID issue. If you do not cancel, the carrier may consider you a “no show” and refuse to refund or credit the fare.

If you can race home and grab another valid form of ID, you can book yourself on a later flight, based on availability and cost. If you are ID-less, then you will have to delay your trip or consider another form of transportation. Trains, buses and rental car agencies do not require a Real ID.

Marianne LeVine contributed to this report.