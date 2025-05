A group of dunlin hangs by the shore of Swanson Lake in Lincoln County in this April photo by Kim Thorburn. The shorebirds breed in the Arctic and make stops at nutrient-rich alkaline lakes, wetlands and potholes in the intermountain West on their way north in the spring.

