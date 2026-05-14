Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for May 14

Tip of the week

Tip of the week: At this point in the spring turkey season, it is counterproductive to use that full-blown strutter decoy. Instead, use subtler turkey decoys – something nonaggressive like a single, feeding hen or a pair of hens. If the bird you are hunting gives one “courtesy gobble” and then shuts up, reposition, get ahead of his projected path, set out your decoys and call again.

Heads up: On Tuesday, most major boat launches on Lake Roosevelt were usable. Some notable exceptions were China Bend, Hawk Creek and Jones Bay.

The Quincy Valley Pikeminnow Fishing Derby (on the mainstream of the Columbia River in Washington state and extending from Wanapum Dam to the Rock Island Dam) begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

On-site registration is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, with fishing to begin at 6 p.m., running through Saturday, which has an 8 a.m. registration and a 4 p.m. weigh-in.

Then on Sunday, the weigh-in will be at 10 a.m. and that will conclude the tournament.

Raffle drawing and prizes will follow after the computation of winners.

No one under the age of 18 is eligible for raffle or drawings of any type per Washington State Gaming Rules.

The award presentation will be at Tower Pizza Restaurant, located at 8995 Crescent Bar Road in Quincy, where free food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for all registered fisherman starting at noon on Sunday. The registration and weigh-in tent will be located at Crescent Bar Riverbend Beach & Picnic Area.

For more information, contact the Quincy Chamber of Commerce at 509-787-2140.

The 2026 Moses Lake Carp Classic, a bow fishing event, kicks off Saturday at Connelly Park on Moses Lake.

All teams must register at Connelly Park between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. A “team” is as many archers as will fit safely in a boat.

Organizers will host a boaters’ meeting from 7:30 to 7:45 a.m. the morning of the tournament, which begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

All teams must complete a registration form and waiver to become registered in the event.

The entry fee is $30 per participant. For more information, contact Ty Swartout at 206-459-2342, or e-mail at swartoutfamily@comcast.net

Overheard: In Long Beach, Washington, a couple is facing criminal charges after they were observed harvesting dozens of razor clams off the coast. As part of the investigation, the woman in the couple was found to be hiding clams in her waders, according to a news release. The couple is facing several charges, including failing to submit catch for inspection and providing false information.

Braggin’ rights: The 2026 Meseberg Memorial Walleye Classic was held on May 2-3 on Potholes Reservoir. Out of the 26 boats that competed, Jordan Reeder and Alex Kahl battled through the tough bite conditions and came out on top with a two-day total of 43.78 pounds, and the “Big Fish” of the tournament with a walleye that weighed 7.8 pounds.