Spokane Symphony closes out Masterworks season with Grammy Award-winning Zuill Bailey and ‘Tales of Hemingway’

From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony will be rounding out their season with Grammy Award-winning guest cellist Zuill Bailey and a final Masterworks performance of the year, “Tales of Hemingway,” this weekend.

The diverse repertoire tells tales from many different parts of the world, ranging from stories of the Italian countryside to ancient Chinese legend.

Of course, Michael Daugherty’s “Tales of Hemingway” features four sections that represent different Hemingway works set in Spain, Cuba, and even Michigan. It was this piece that won Bailey and his acclaimed cello abilities a Grammy in 2017, and he’ll be revisiting it with the symphony.

The Spokane Symphony will be performing “Masterworks 9: Tales of Hemingway” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fox Theater. Tickets, starting at $39, can be purchased at the Fox Theater website or by calling the box office at (509) 624-1200.

The next Masterworks event is in September, as part of the symphony’s 80th season.