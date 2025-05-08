Whitey Morgan brings outlaw tunes to District Bar

From staff reports

Country artist Whitey Morgan will be stripping down his outlaw sound for a solo acoustic show at the District Bar.

Hailing from Flint, Michigan, Whitey Morgan and the 78s infuse gritty rock and classic 1970s outlaw country to create a unique sound while discussing vices, the highwayman lifestyle and finding. Morgan made his Grand Ole Opry debut last spring.

Morgan and the 78s are known for songs like “Me and the Whiskey,” “Bad News,” “Just God Paid” and more. They are also known for their renditions of classics like Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” and “Waiting Around to Die” by Townes Van Zandt.

The group has been releasing music since 2018, including the single “Somewhere Along the Way” in February.

On Morgan’s solo tour without the band, he will be playing the District Bar on Saturday. Tickets for the 8:30 p.m. show, starting at $30, can be purchased through the Knitting Factory website.