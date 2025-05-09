On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Sonsio Grand Prix (warm-up) FS1
10 a.m.: Indy NXT: Indianapolis Grand Prix (second race) FS1
11:05 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: Health Care 200 (practice) FS2
12:10 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Heart of Health 200 (qualifying) FS2
1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Sonsio Grand Prix Fox 28
4 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Salt Lake City (gate drop) USA
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Heart of Health 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at A’s or Milwaukee at Tampa Bay MLB
6:30 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle MLB / Root
Baseball, college
2 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Big Ten+
2 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPN2
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: Boston at New York ABC
5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State ABC
Combat sports, boxing
7 p.m.: Featherweight: Suarez vs. Navarrete ESPN
Football, UFL
10 a.m.: Michigan at Arlington Fox 28
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP: Turkish Airlines Open (third round) Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship (third round) Golf
Noon: PGA: Truist Championship (third round) CBS
Noon: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic (third round) Golf
2 p.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open (third round) Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
3 p.m.: Washington at Carolina TNT / TRUTV
6 p.m.: Vegas at Edmonton TNT / TRUTV
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: Manchester City at Southampton USA
9:30 a.m.: Aston Villa at AFC Bournemouth NBC
4:30 p.m.: USL1: Spokane at South Georgia ESPN+
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Houston MLS Season Pass
Soccer, women
9:50 a.m.: NWSL: Washington at Chicago ABC
3 p.m.: USLS: Spokane at Brooklyn Peacock
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
5:50 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change