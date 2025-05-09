The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Sonsio Grand Prix (warm-up) FS1

10 a.m.: Indy NXT: Indianapolis Grand Prix (second race) FS1

11:05 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: Health Care 200 (practice) FS2

12:10 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Heart of Health 200 (qualifying) FS2

1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Sonsio Grand Prix Fox 28

4 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Salt Lake City (gate drop) USA

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Heart of Health 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at A’s or Milwaukee at Tampa Bay MLB

6:30 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle MLB / Root

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Big Ten+

2 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPN2

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Boston at New York ABC

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State ABC

Combat sports, boxing

7 p.m.: Featherweight: Suarez vs. Navarrete ESPN

Football, UFL

10 a.m.: Michigan at Arlington Fox 28

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP: Turkish Airlines Open (third round) Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship (third round) Golf

Noon: PGA: Truist Championship (third round) CBS

Noon: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic (third round) Golf

2 p.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open (third round) Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

3 p.m.: Washington at Carolina TNT / TRUTV

6 p.m.: Vegas at Edmonton TNT / TRUTV

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: Manchester City at Southampton USA

9:30 a.m.: Aston Villa at AFC Bournemouth NBC

4:30 p.m.: USL1: Spokane at South Georgia ESPN+

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Houston MLS Season Pass

Soccer, women

9:50 a.m.: NWSL: Washington at Chicago ABC

3 p.m.: USLS: Spokane at Brooklyn Peacock

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

5:50 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change