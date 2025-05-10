Sleeping like royalty: Castle stays are growing in popularity

At left: Guests can enjoy a daily afternoon tea service at many castle hotels, including Ashford Castle. (Courtesy of Red Carnation Hotels)

By Lacey Pfalz TravelPulse

Inspired by popular historical drama series and social media, a growing travel trend encourages travelers heading to Europe to enjoy a different accommodation style than a hotel or private cottage: castles.

Castles, especially in the United Kingdom and Ireland, increasingly turn to the travel industry for historic preservation. They’re being restored and refashioned into luxury hotels and vacation rentals for travelers, sustaining the local communities and the structure’s unique architecture and story.

Why are castle stays a growing trend?

There are many reasons people want to stay at historic castles instead of traditional hotels, especially in destinations like the United Kingdom.

By watching historical dramas and traveling with heritage in mind, travelers are inspired by the past and want to immerse themselves in history, admire historic architecture and enjoy peace and quiet in a secluded area away from city life.

Don’t believe me? Brendan Vacations, a well-known tour operator specializing in travel to the U.K. and Ireland, has seen a growing interest in itineraries that offer at least one stay in a castle. In 2024, nearly 60% of bookings included at least one overnight stay in a castle. This year, 70% of the operator’s bookings will include an overnight stay in a castle.

“More travelers are seeking immersive experiences that bring a destination’s history and culture to life,” Catherine Reilly, managing director of Brendan Vacations, explains. “From distinctive accommodations to memorable dining, they want stays that leave a lasting impression. Ireland and Scotland conjure images of grand estates, medieval knights and royal courts – romantic visions fueled by both history and popular shows like ‘Outlander’ and ‘Bridgerton.’

“Whether drawn to real historical sites or inspired by period dramas, many visitors are eager to explore or even spend the night in a castle, indulging in the fantasy of living like royalty.”

Castle hotels also offer experiences that travelers can’t have at a hotel, no matter how many stars it might have.

Ashford Castle is one such castle hotel. Located in County Mayo, Ireland, the five-star castle hotel boasts 800 years of history, luxury accommodations and plenty of unique experiences.

“Home to Ireland’s oldest established falconry school, guests can enjoy this unique tradition alongside activities such as fishing, horse riding, clay pigeon shooting, archery, scenic heritage walks, and tennis,” explained Nial Rochford, Managing Director at Ashford Castle. “Each experience is designed to encourage guests to slow down, spend time outdoors, and share meaningful moments in a place full of character and stories. The castle also features a luxury spa …”

A castle stay is often the choice of luxury travelers looking to enjoy all a destination has to offer.

Even travel advisers have noticed the growing trend.

“I’ve absolutely noticed an uptick in clients wanting to stay in a castle over the past few years. Most especially in Ireland – it seems every request I get for Ireland wants to spend a few nights in a castle,” said Heather Grodin, CTA-ACC Travel Planner Affiliated with MEI & Mouse Fan Travel.

“Clients are seeing these castle hotels all over social media, or even their favorite TV shows, and they’re wanting to experience that for themselves,” Grodin continued. “It’s the whole ‘when in Rome’ mentality – when else will they have that opportunity and they’re taking advantage of it!”

The difference between castle hotels and rentals

While castle stays are becoming more popular, not all are alike. They can typically be split into two categories: castle hotels, which function just as traditional hotels, and privately owned vacation rentals, which are rented like a Vrbo or Airbnb.

There are a few differences. Vacation rental castles can be great options for large groups, friends or families, special speaker events or big celebrations like destination weddings. They can offer different amenities than a more traditional hotel experience.

Owners Stef Burgon and Simon Hunt restored and transformed Kilmartin Castle into the fairy tale Scottish castle escape that it is today. A popular Vrbo, the castle provides a private chef, veggie garden and local guides who offer experiences ranging from foraging to archaeologist-led history excursions.

“We have noticed a significant rise in travelers seeking unique experiences beyond traditional hotels, said Burgon and Hunt. “With the prominence of social media, people are eager to share memorable moments, and staying in a castle provides the ideal backdrop for that.”

“Furthermore, after the pandemic, many are in search of safe, spacious and picturesque retreats, qualities that castles offer in abundance,” they said. “Travelers now prioritize experiences over materialism, and the chance to stay in a historic castle resonates deeply with that modern traveler desire.”

Castle rentals are typically quite pricey, so if you aren’t traveling in a big group, booking a castle hotel might be more cost-effective. Castle hotels may provide more amenities, on-site experiences, and dining and wellness opportunities than a vacation rental.

Lough Eske Castle Hotel is a 5-star castle hotel in County Donegal, Ireland. The stunning property offers a luxury hotel stay within a 150-year-old castle and opportunities to immerse guests in Irish culture with archery, falconry and traditional Irish music performances.

“While Lough Eske Castle boasts all the modern amenities one would expect from a luxury hotel, it retains its timeless historical charm,” said Dónal Cox, General Manager of Lough Eske. “Guests will enjoy a unique combination of opulent comfort and rich heritage, with the castle’s elegant architecture and interiors steeped in history…”

“Don’t miss the opportunity to savor gourmet dining that emphasizes fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and be sure to treat yourself to the traditional afternoon tea served in the castle’s cozy drawing rooms – a delightful way to immerse yourself in the castle’s regal atmosphere.”

Tips on how to sleep like royalty

So, what should you know about planning a stay at a castle?

The first is that no two castles are the same – and that’s true from the experiences available at the castle to the castle’s general accessibility.

Suppose you have physical mobility challenges. In that case, it’s going to be essential to research the individual accessibility of any accommodation you book, especially so for a castle, as some might not have elevators, ramps or other accessibility offerings. If the website doesn’t provide adequate information, contact the general manager directly to inquire.

“With many castles dating back to the European feudal era, from Medieval to Renaissance times, these structures were not created with thoughts of elevator access; modern heating and cooling requirements or for that matter, spa facilities,” explained Camilla Davidson, the UK & Ireland and France Specialist at Red Savannah.

“In many cases, guests could expect steep staircases – with no lift access for luggage; rudimentary air conditioning (if at all) or worse still, accommodation with a modern wing or ugly purpose-built separate building, not remotely resembling the chivalric dream of the main castle property.”

Travelers should consider working with a travel adviser or tour operator to avoid accessibility pitfalls and ensure they book the best castle stay for them.

“Many are not as ADA-friendly as the U.S. standard,” explains Ronda Helton, Owner and Luxury Travel Designer of the Travel Connection Group. “I was in France last week and was staying in the Loire Valley. The hotel was only two floors high, and no elevator was available.”

“For some, this is not a big deal, but to others, it’s a complete deal breaker,” Helton said. “Also, the grounds may be cobblestones or rough, making it difficult to walk. Handrails are often absent as well.”

Beyond accessibility, some castles might offer different experiences due to the region or other factors. It’s also important to consider how you will be arriving at the castle, as many are located in more remote country areas and require a vehicle transfer or car rental.

“When looking for a castle property, travelers really need to be mindful of location. Choose a property that fits into your itinerary so you’re not driving far out of your way to get to one,” explains Heather Grodin. “They’ll also want to be aware of the amenities offered. Castles can offer dinner shows, falconry, skeet shooting, hunting, golf – the list is endless.

“But not every castle offers all of these things,” Grodin said. “So decide ahead of time what is important to you and select a castle that offers or specializes in that activity.”

No matter what, research and expert help will always improve your chances of finding the perfect place to sleep like royalty.