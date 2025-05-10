Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Robert J. Schliebe and Myris L. Sportsman, both of Spokane.

Luke S. Wyatt and Alyssa L. Silvernail, both of Spokane.

Kyle R. Raskell and Liberty K. Moeller, both of Post Falls.

Joel N. Kaplan and Kara G. Oliver, both of Spokane.

Allan H. Berche and Mattea L. Nieves, both of Spokane.

Zachariah Santino Rodriguez and Cheyanne S. Jordan, both of Spokane.

Alexander S. Mowatt and Diamond D. Inscho, both of Cheney.

Christopher P. Whittaker and Krystina K. Yapp, both of Airway Heights.

Kyle K. Messier and Crystina L. Rittenour, both of Spokane.

Carl J. Weyl and Brooke M. Thoelke, both of Spokane.

Douglas A. Chadwick and Wendy D. Schafer, both of Spokane.

Lucas J. Slater, of Airway Heights, and Annmarie J. Bolyard, of Cheney.

Malee D. Jackson and Makayla Y. Woods, both of Spokane.

Wyatt C. Perkins, of Deer Park, and Chloe J. Kennedy, of Kennewick.

David J. Hamilton, of Usk, Wash., and Brenda C. Hamilton, of Spokane.

Juan M. Diaz and Charlotte M. Cerna, both of Spokane.

Su Moua and Khamkinglee Yiaxue

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

T. R. A. Industries Inc. v. Christopher Wendling, et al., money claimed owed.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co. v. Carter Goff, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

North Cheney Mobile Home Park LLC v. Robert G. Fenebock, restitution of premises.

North Cheney Mobile Home Park LLC v. McKenzi Maple, et all., restitution of premises.

Jadon L. Kuhns v. Nickolas P. Aspinwall, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Eric Leavell v. Nicole L. Glessner, restitution of premises.

Godolfin Mascardo, et al. v. Jaida D. Gromow, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Tommy Molnar, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Deliece Davis, et al., restitution of premises.

Hanging Rock Properties LLC v. Amanda Hepburn, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Maggie Boisseranc, restitution of premises.

Sunrise Village Apartments LLC v. Janelle Joe, restitution of premises.

Boulder Apartments LLC v. Amir Nuridden, et al., restitution of premises.

Barrington Place Apartments LLC v. Tracy Jackson, restitution of premises.

John R. Correia, et al. v. Downriver Builders LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Michael Vaughan v. Jordan Tampien and Matt Goodwin, complaint.

Frame Factory Inc. v. Robert Cossey and Associates, P. S., complaint.

Arf Financial LLC v. Texas Independent Breweries Firm LLC, Danny W. Trammel and Janeen M. Trammel, complaint for monies due.

Fletcher Wilson v. Joshua Brandt, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Proulx, Maighain M. and Joseph P.

Maddux-Visco, Donna C. and Visco, Robert Z.

Nagao Barroso, Yoko and Barroso, Joey

Williamson, Katelynn R. and Benjamin P.

Burrowes, Robin W. and Patricia C.

Nichols, Kimberly A. and Terence A.

Thompson, Matthew A. and Theresa R.

Barlett, Merle B. and Robin

Majors, Brooke B. and Adam M.

Wyant, Jessica L. and Kuiee, Synthia M. A. M.

Elmer, Quentin D. and Shelbie M.

Webber, Midnight D. and Christopher, Dillon R.

Petrie, Jacob and Timberlake, Anna T.

McGrath, Heather L. and Daren G.

Bettin, Noah A. and Gena M.

Bendtsen, Melissa J. and Steven J.

Hargrave, Danny R. and Natasha N.

Winkler Nichols, Arthur P. and Michael R.

Bundy Gray, Dylan K. and Crissey, Jacqueline M.

Boyd, Vern E., Jr. and Borgan, Jessica R.

Legal separations granted

Hilton, Veronica L. and John E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kymberly A. Davis, also known as Kimberly A. Davis, 38; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

William M. Ruegsegger, 27; $2,192.61 restitution, six months in jail, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while intoxicated.

Austin D. Warriner, 31; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Nathan Evenson, 44; 128 days in jail with credit given for 128 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Dustin R. Adams, 31; $500 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Christopher Gooch, 51; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Brandon S. Mead, 33; 19 months in prison, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Benjamin A. McClanahan, 32; 24 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Trenton A. Keith, 23; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Paris A. Pleasant, also known as Paris Pleasant, 22; $15 restitution, six days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of order violation.

Pal M. Pal, 19; 33 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Roger L. Newton, 38; 159 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Tyler M, Kollarsky, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.