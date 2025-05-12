U.S. and China agree to temporarily slash tariffs in bid to defuse trade war

Daisuke Wakabayashi, Amy Chang Chien and Alan Rappeport New York Times

The United States and China on Monday took a step to defuse the trade war threatening the world’s two largest economies, agreeing to temporarily reduce the punishing tariffs they have imposed on each other.

The move by the United States, after President Donald Trump had repeatedly declared that he would not lower tariffs without concessions from China, represented an acknowledgment of the costs of an all-out trade war with China. Despite the White House’s bluster, the Trump administration ultimately backed off, for now, from the steepest tariffs, and agreed to hold more formal talks with Beijing after companies and consumers started showing signs of economic strain.

“We’re not looking to hurt China,” Trump said at the White House on Monday.

Explaining that many of the tariffs that he imposed remain in place, Trump said talks would be focused in part on “opening up” China to American businesses. He said that he expected to talk to President Xi Jinping of China later this week, but that putting a full deal on paper would take a while.

In a joint statement released earlier in the day, the United States and China said they would suspend their respective tariffs for 90 days and continue negotiations they started this weekend. Under the agreement, the U.S. would reduce the tariff on Chinese imports to 30% from its current 145%, while China would lower its import duty on American goods to 10% from 125%.

The outcome of the frenzied weekend of negotiations in Switzerland brought tariff rates close to where they were before Trump ratcheted them higher on April 2, which he billed as “Liberation Day.” However, the talks did not appear to yield any meaningful concessions beyond an agreement to continue discussions.

“We concluded that we have a shared interest,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at a news conference in Geneva where U.S. and Chinese officials met over the weekend. “The consensus from both delegations is that neither side wanted a decoupling,” he said.

China said it will suspend or revoke countermeasures adopted in retaliation for escalating tariffs. In early April, the Chinese government had ordered restrictions on the export of rare earth metals and magnets, critical components used by many industries, including automakers, aerospace manufacturers and semiconductor firms.

Bessent said the two countries may discuss purchase agreements of American goods by the Chinese government. Such a deal could help narrow the American trade deficit with China.

The agreement breaks an impasse that had brought much trade between China and the United States to a halt. Many American businesses had suspended orders, holding out hope that the two countries could strike a deal to lower the tariff rates. Economists have warned that the trade dispute will slow global growth, fuel inflation and create product shortages, potentially tipping the United States into a recession.

“We came with a list of problems that we were trying to solve, and I think we did a good job on that,” Bessent said on CNBC on Monday.

Bessent placed blame on the Biden administration for failing to honor its commitments to the trade deal Trump reached with China during his first term. He said that agreement would be a starting point for the current round of talks, which are expected to continue in the coming weeks toward a more “fulsome agreement.”

Chinese factories also experienced a sharp decline in export orders to the United States, heaping additional pressure on a sluggish economy. Chinese producers looked to expand trade to Southeast Asia and other regions to circumvent the U.S. tariffs.

Bessent said the tariffs had effectively created an embargo, something neither side wanted. The two countries said that ongoing negotiations will involve Bessent; Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative; and He Lifeng, China’s vice premier for economic policy, who led the weekend talks for the Chinese.

In a research note, Mark Williams, chief Asia economist for Capital Economics, said the agreement was “another substantial retreat from the Trump administration’s aggressive stance,” because it does not include any commitments by China on its currency or trade imbalances. He also noted that there is no guarantee that a 90-day truce will give way to a lasting agreement, especially if the United States continues trying to rally other countries to limit trade with China.

While a temporary reprieve from the shockingly high tariffs is cause for celebration for businesses in both countries, the repercussions will linger. Businesses will likely encounter a flood of pent-up demand, leading to soaring transport prices, as companies race to schedule shipments during the 90-day negotiating window to take advantage of the lower tariff rates.

Global markets jumped on the announcement. The benchmark index in Hong Kong surged 3%, about the same amount as S&P 500 stock futures.

Zhiwei Zhang, the president and chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management, an investment firm in Hong Kong, called the agreement a “good starting point” for both countries.

“From China’s perspective, the outcome of this meeting is a success, as China took a tough stance on the U.S. threat of high tariffs and eventually managed to get the tariffs down significantly without making concessions,” he said.

Bessent and Greer said the two countries had substantive discussions on U.S. demands that Beijing crack down on the trafficking of the chemical ingredients used to make fentanyl. Bessent said the Chinese “understood the magnitude” of the fentanyl crisis in the United States and that there is a “positive path forward.”

President Donald Trump initially added a 20% tariff to Chinese exports, accusing the country of not doing enough to stop the flow of fentanyl to the United States. That punitive tariff remains in place. The 10% “baseline” tariff on nearly every U.S. trading partner, including China, also remains in place.

Greer said the negotiations were underscored by “mutual understanding and mutual respect,” but noted that China was the only country to retaliate against the United States after Trump imposed so-called reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries last month.

Last month, the Trump administration announced a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs that it implemented on most trading partners, with the exception of China. The White House has been racing to strike trade deals before the deadline expires in early July.

The Trump administration has accused China of unfairly subsidizing key sectors of its economy and flooding the world with cheap goods. Trump has said China has been “ripping off” the United States for decades with unfair trade practices that have decimated America’s manufacturing sector and cost the country jobs.

Wang Wen, dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University in Beijing, said the agreement demonstrated the desire for both countries to avert the “worst-case scenario.” He said China “is better” at dealing with the tempo and style of the second Trump presidency compared to how it dealt with the first Trump term.

In laying out the agreement, Bessent and Greer were careful not to antagonize China. Instead, they placed most of the blame for the trade war on the Biden administration, accusing it of neglecting the trade imbalance.

Bessent suggested that the two countries could help each other by balancing their economies, saying the U.S. could restore manufacturing while China could scale back overproduction in its manufacturing sector.

The two sides have sparred in public in recent weeks. The White House repeatedly said it was speaking with Chinese officials, while Beijing denied that such talks were taking place.

Beijing initially took a hard line to Trump’s punitive tariffs. Last month, Mao Ning, a senior Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, posted on the social platform X a video of a speech that former Communist Chair Mao Zedong made during the Korean War – known in China as the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea – in which he declared, “No matter how long this war is going to last, we’ll never yield.”

China has carefully framed its involvement in the Geneva negotiations not as a concession to Trump’s tariffs, but as a necessary step to avoid further escalation. China’s Ministry of Commerce said the agreement was “in the interests of both countries and the common interests of the world” and that it hoped that the United States would “continue to work with China to meet each other halfway.”

Since the tariffs were announced, China has taken many punitive measures against the United States. It suspended imports of sorghum, poultry and bonemeal from American companies and added 27 firms to the list of companies facing trade restrictions.

On Monday, even as China agreed to roll back punitive measures it has imposed over the past month, multiple Chinese agencies, including the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of State Security, met to discuss how to strengthen export controls of strategic minerals.

In a statement, the European Chamber of Commerce in China said it was “encouraged” by the announcement, but that “uncertainty remains” because the tariffs are only temporarily suspended.

President Jens Eskelund, president of the European Chamber, said it “hopes to see both sides continue to engage in dialogue to resolve differences, and avoid taking measures that will disrupt global trade and result in collateral damage for those caught in the crossfire.”

Before the weekend trade discussions, Trump seemed to extend an olive branch by suggesting he would be open to lowering the tariffs to 80%. He wrote on Truth Social on Saturday that the talks were a breakthrough: “A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner.”