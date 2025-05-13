Paris Hilton gifts Dallas woman new car after her old one caught fire

By Uwa Ede-Osifo Dallas Morning News

DALLAS – Oak Cliff, Texas, native Bibiana Gonzalez was driving in the HOV lane of U.S. 75 on May 3 when her tire blew. She continued on, inching along until she left the highway.

Smoke wafted from her car – a 2019 Nissan Sentra – and flames soon sprung from the back. Gonzalez, 24, got out with her cousin.

When firefighters arrived, they sprayed her car with a substance to stop the blaze. The liquid, though, seeped through the seats and damaged the motor, she said.

The Nissan, which she said she had poured her life savings into and had roughly $10,000 left in payments, was a total loss. Before a tow truck took it away, Gonzalez saw unscathed a water jug from socialite Paris Hilton’s houseware collection.

She made light of the situation in a short clip posted to TikTok.

“My car just caught on fire. And your cup survived, Paris. Do you want to buy me a new car?” Gonzalez said in the video.

The video went viral, amassing more than 30 million views and reaching the star in question. Hilton messaged Gonzalez on May 5, saying she and her team wanted to help. Within a few days, she surprised Gonzalez with a 2025 Hyundai Sonata in Dallas.

“She literally looked like an angel. She was dressed in all white,” Gonzalez said of Hilton, who presented her the car on Friday.

“This is not my life. Someone please wake me up,” she thought, when she saw her new ride. “This doesn’t happen to a Hispanic, especially where I’m from,” she said. “… You’re lucky if you make it out of here and do anything with your life.”