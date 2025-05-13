This day in history: CitiCar, the most produced electric car in the U.S. in decades, went on sale in Spokane. Robbers pretended to be cops and held up drivers

For the first time in 45 years, an electric car was offered on sale in Spokane, The Spokesman-Review reported on May 13, 1975. CitiCar, an electric vehicle manufactured in Florida, was now being offered by the Standard Batteries of Spokane dealership. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Kent Swigard, a Spokesman-Review reporter, sits in an electric CitiCar. Swigard took the CitiCar on a test drive with Robert E. Bobbett, president of Standard Batteries Inc., at 601 N. Napa, which had just started selling CitiCars, the first new electric cars for sale in Spokane in 45 years. After the car struggled going up the South Hill on Freya, Bobbett suggested CitiCar drivers take other routes, according to Swigard’s story on May 15, 1975. (SPOKESMAN REVIEW)

CitiCar was a “small, two-passenger car” powered by eight 6-volt batteries that would last 50 miles without recharging.

The price tag: $3,100.

Spokane auto drivers were irate about two separate hazards: roofing tacks and holdup thieves masquerading as police officers, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on May 13, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

“Motorists have a right to protect themselves from holdups anytime,” said the head of the Inland Automobile Association. “Why should any persons stop at any signal from occupants of a decrepit car, to be held up for any purpose, unless he is dead sure the occupants of that car are police, sheriffs or others with legal authorities?”

To solve the problem, he advocated legislation requiring every police car on duty at night to be equipped with a siren, distinguishing illuminated signs, and officers in uniform.

Otherwise, he said, “somebody is going to be shot” – and that somebody might be legitimate officers in an unmarked prowl car.

As for the tacks on the roadways, the association was offering a $25 reward for information about who has been “planting” tacks on the pavement around the city

The association president said he had recently collected a handful of tacks from Third Avenue and Cedar Street.