Former Zag Nembhard shines again in NBA Combine scrimmage

The NBA draft combine scrimmage was barely five minutes old Thursday and former Gonzaga standout Ryan Nembhard had six points, four assists and three rebounds.

Nembhard buried a 3-pointer to put Team Williams up 7-0 and forced the opposing team to call a timeout, a rarity in combine scrimmages. He had a steal and an assist to put Team Williams up 16-2 and followed with another steal and assist to make it 18-2 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Nembhard has stacked up six solid days, first at the NBA G League Elite Camp to earn a combine invitation and the past three during combine drills and scrimmages in front of NBA executives.

The former Zag finished the scrimmage strongly, knocking down a midrange jumper and feeding a teammate for a layup as Team Williams defeated Team Domercant 106-90.

Nembhard hit 2 of 3 3-pointers, scored eight points and handed out six assists in 19 minutes, one day after finishing with 13 points, eight assists and three steals in an 83-80 setback.

“Solid day,” Nembhard told reporters after Wednesday’s scrimmage. “I tried to get my guys involved, trying to show what I can do on the defensive side of the ball.”

Nembhard is making the most of his time at the combine, which runs through Sunday. He was one of five players from the G League Elite Camp to get promoted to the combine.

“It was nice,” Nembhard said of his reaction when informed of the combine call-up. “I felt like I should have been here in the first place, but it just means I showed well.”

Nembhard has been efficient shooting – 8 of 14 on field goals, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers – and demonstrated his passing ability with 14 assists.

“I’ve just shown my ability to get guys involved, get guys good looks, run a team,” said Nembhard, who broke his school record with 344 assists last season. “I’m just trying to do everything to give these guys the best look at me.”

Nembhard, who measured at 5-foot-11 without shoes and 176 pounds at the combine, has held his own on defense against bigger players in both scrimmages.

“I am who I am, man,” he said. “You can either take me or not. I’m going to do whatever I can to get on the team. I feel like I have the heart and will, and I’ve done it at every level, regardless of size. I just need the right opportunity with the right people that believe in me and believe I have a chance at this level. It’s going to come down to who believes in me and who gives me the opportunity.”

Former Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis, who transferred to Wake Forest for his final two seasons, had nine points and four rebounds in Team Lazare’s 104-87 loss to Team Mueller. Sallis made 3 of 9 field-goal attempts and 3 of 5 free throws. He had one steal, three turnovers and no assists in 27 minutes. Sallis finished with 14 points and 10 boards in Wednesday’s scrimmage.

Alex Toohey, a 6-7 forward who committed to Gonzaga in 2023 before opting to play professionally in his native Australia the past two years, had nine points and seven rebounds for Team Lazare. He posted 15 points, including hitting 3 of 5 on 3-pointers, and three boards Wednesday.