Idaho, Eastern Washington back in Big Sky Conference for men’s golf

Idaho men’s golf, after a one-year absence, and Eastern Washington, after the program was dormant for the last 23 years, are officially back in the Big Sky Conference, which is officially back to sponsoring the sport.

The Big Sky didn’t sponsor men’s golf last season after falling below the required six programs necessary to receive an automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Idaho and Sacramento State played as affiliate members in the Big West Conference last season while Weber State and Northern Colorado competed in the Summit League.

Big Sky men’s golf is back to six with the return of Idaho, Sacramento State, Weber State and Northern Colorado, EWU reinstating its program and Francis Marion University, based in Florence, South Carolina, joining as an affiliate member as it transitions to Division I.

“We are proud to welcome back men’s golf and look forward to our six participating schools coming together to contend for a Big Sky championship and a bid to the 2026 NCAA Championship,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “The Big Sky is grateful to the leadership at Eastern Washington – notably President Shari McMahan and Associate Vice President / Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tim Collins – that foresaw an opportunity to add a sport that would not only revitalize part of its athlete alumni base but also help our conference at large.”

EWU was in the Big Sky in men’s golf from 1992-2002 before disbanding the program. The school announced the return of men’s golf in October and hired Russell Grove as head coach. Grove was previously the head coach at North Idaho College for 10 seasons.

The Eagles currently have five players signed and will compete in four tournaments this fall.

The Vandals finished fifth and Sacramento State tied for ninth in the Big West Championships in April.

“I want to thank the Big West, all the teams and coaches, for welcoming us into the conference for this season,” Idaho head coach David Nuhn said. “Competing for a conference championship and NCAA berth is what we work all year long to be able to do. We look forward to moving back into the Big Sky for 2025-26.

“I think our program is very competitive amongst the other schools in the Big Sky, and we will be intentional in our quest for a 2026 Big Sky Championship.”

The 2026 Big Sky Tournament is scheduled for April 26-29 at the Wigwam Golf Club in Litchfield Park, Arizona.