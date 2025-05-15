Prep roundup: Central Valley, West Valley boys soccer win district titles; East Valley softball claims district championship

Roundup of Thursday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys soccer District 6 4A

Lewis and Clark 3, Richland 0: Noah Estrada scored one goal and assisted on another and the top-seeded Tigers (16-2-1) eliminated the visiting second-seeded Bombers (11-4) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

The Tigers will play sixth-seeded Pasco in a winner-to-state game on Saturday.

District 6 3A

Central Valley 4, Ridgeline 1: Kevin Ng scored three goals, Taylor Shearer had seven saves and the second-seeded Bears (11-5) defeated fourth-seeded Ridgeline (11-7) in the championship game. Both teams advance to state.

District 6 2A

West Valley 2, Pullman 1 (OT): Nathan Jefferies scored the winning goal in overtime and the visiting second-seeded Eagles (13-4) handed the top-seeded Greyhounds (17-1) their first loss and claimed the district championship. Clarens Dollin scored for Pullman.

Both teams advance to the District 5/6 2A crossover tournament. On Saturday, Pullman travels to Grandview and West Valley faces Quincy at Gonzaga Prep in loser-out, winner-to-state games.

Softball District 6 2A

East Valley 17, Pullman 8: Every East Valley player contributed to the team’s 17 hits, including Emily Rocha’s grand slam, and the second-seeded Knights (16-6) beat the visiting Greyhounds (15-9) to win the title game.

Both teams advance to the District 5/6 crossover tournament. On Saturday, East Valley faces Ephrata and Pullman plays Selah in loser-out, winner-to-state games.

Baseball District 6 4A

Gonzaga Prep 14, Ferris 4 (6): Lars Bazler went 3 for 3 with three runs and the top-seeded Bullpups (19-5) eliminated the visiting third-seeded Saxons (7-16). G-Prep will play sixth-seeded Hanford in a loser-out game Saturday.

Hanford 5, Lewis and Clark 0: Trevor Kaiser went 2 for 3, including a triple, and the sixth-seeded Falcons (14-9) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (8-15).