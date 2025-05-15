Spokane Home Builders hosting construction camp

The Spokane Home Builders Association is hosting an event on Saturday at East Valley High School for high school students to explore careers in the construction trades.

The Annual Construction Camp is being sponsored as part of the association’s “Frame Your Future” initiative. The one-day event will allow juniors and seniors to build five garden sheds, according to a news release.

Those students who participate will get instruction on carpentry, electrical and plumbing while also learning about safety and technical skills from industry professionals.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Valley High School, 15711 E. Wellesley Ave., Spokane Valley.