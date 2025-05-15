WSU lands commitment from 3-star guard Aaron Glass, a previous Texas A&M signee

PULLMAN – To earn their newest commitment, Washington State basketball coaches swooped in at the right time.

The Cougars’ latest pledge comes from three-star class of 2025 guard Aaron Glass, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review on Thursday, about a month after a coaching change at Texas A&M prompted Glass to back out of his commitment to the Aggies.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Glass hails from Rancho Cucamonga, California, in the Los Angeles area. In addition to Texas A&M, Glass held offers from Washington, Cal, Arizona State, New Mexico, Fresno State and others.

He also took visits to Wyoming and Stanford, coached by former WSU head coach Kyle Smith, who did not offer Glass.

247Sports.com was the first to report the news of Glass’ commitment to WSU.

Glass’ decision makes five additions for the Cougars this spring, including four transfers: Texas Tech wing Eemeli Yalaho, Boise State wing Emmanuel Ugbo, High Point forward Simon Hildebrandt and Morehead State guard Jerone Morton. Glass joins walk-on Dio Blakely as WSU’s only class of 2025 players.

The Cougs have about three open scholarships remaining, though the number isn’t set the way it was in years past. Starting in 2025-26, college basketball teams will have roster limits (15 players) instead of scholarship limits, allowing coaches to spread out scholarships as they see fit. That means some players could be on full scholarship with others on a partial scholarship.

Of the new group joining WSU coach David Riley’s team this fall, Glass represents something different. He’s a ball-handler and shot-creator, which the Cougars need, especially considering the departures of Wake Forest-bound Nate Calmese, Maryland-bound Isaiah Watts, Texas Tech-bound LeJuan Watts and guard Cedric Coward, the latter of whom has been skyrocketing up NBA draft boards lately, potentially playing his way into the first round and away from his commitment to Duke.

2025 4 ⭐️ Aaron Glass (@aceglass21) had an impressive season at Rancho Cucamonga (CA)



Averaged 17.7 PPG, 3.3 APG, and 3.4 RPG



Holds offers from Washington State, San Jose State, Weber State, and UC San Diego pic.twitter.com/xiC17G3M2p — Alex Karamanos (@KaramanosAlex) March 24, 2023

Where players like Ugbo and Hildebrandt will likely thrive on the defense and rebounding fronts – big needs for the Cougs, who struggled in those areas last season – they could get a boost in the scoring department from Glass, a three-time All-California Interscholastic Federation pick at Rancho Cucamonga High. Glass scored more than 2,000 points in his prep career.

WSU’s roster for 2025-26 includes Glass, Morton, Ugbo, Hildebrandt, Yalaho and returning forward ND Okafor, guard Tomas Thrastarson, wing Ri Vavers and guards Parker Gerrits and Kase Wynott.