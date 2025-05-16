On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:30 a.m.: F1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2
5:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (practice) FS2
7 a.m.: F1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
8 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (qualifying) FS1
10 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (qualifying) FS2
1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (qualifying) Fox 28
2:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race FS2
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Oregon at Iowa Big Ten
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1:05 p.m.: Washington at Baltimore FS1
5:40 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root
6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers or Athletics or San Fran. MLB
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at New York ABC
Noon: Chicago at Indiana ABC
7 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix ABC / CBS
Football, UFL
10 a.m.: Birmingham at St. Louis Fox 28
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Championship (third round) ESPN / ESPN2 / CBS
11 a.m.: Senior: The Tradition (third round) Golf
Horse racing
11 a.m.: 150th Preakness Stakes CNBC
1 p.m.: 150th Preakness Stakes NBC
Lacrosse, college
9 a.m.: Cornell at Richmond ESPNU
Soccer, men
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Columbus FS1
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Portland FS1 / MLS Season Pass
Soccer, NWSL
4:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington Ion
7 p.m.: Angel City at Bay Ion
Track and field
Noon: WACT: Atlanta City Games NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11:45 a.m.: Washington St. at San Diego St. 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
4:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
