Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 a.m.: F1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2

5:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (practice) FS2

7 a.m.: F1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

8 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (qualifying) FS1

10 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (qualifying) FS2

1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (qualifying) Fox 28

2:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race FS2

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Oregon at Iowa Big Ten

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1:05 p.m.: Washington at Baltimore FS1

5:40 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root

6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers or Athletics or San Fran. MLB

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at New York ABC

Noon: Chicago at Indiana ABC

7 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix ABC / CBS

Football, UFL

10 a.m.: Birmingham at St. Louis Fox 28

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Championship (third round) ESPN / ESPN2 / CBS

11 a.m.: Senior: The Tradition (third round) Golf

Horse racing

11 a.m.: 150th Preakness Stakes CNBC

1 p.m.: 150th Preakness Stakes NBC

Lacrosse, college

9 a.m.: Cornell at Richmond ESPNU

Soccer, men

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Columbus FS1

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Portland FS1 / MLS Season Pass

Soccer, NWSL

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington Ion

7 p.m.: Angel City at Bay Ion

Track and field

Noon: WACT: Atlanta City Games NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: Washington St. at San Diego St. 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

4:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change