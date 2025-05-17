‘Gonna bring some dog to Pullman’: New WSU commit Aaron Glass is all about his work ethic

PULLMAN – Getting ahold of Aaron Glass is a little like catching a fish. It’s entirely possible, but you have to know when to do it.

For Glass, Washington State’s sixth addition of the spring and second incoming freshman, that means catching him when he isn’t working out. In the Los Angeles area, where the 6-foot-2 class of 2025 guard has earned a three-star rating out of Rancho Cucamonga High, he had to move around his interview with The Spokesman-Review a couple of times.

One time, he was working out. The other, he was wrapping up a shooting drill. He was putting himself through this regimen after signing with the Cougars, which he did on Friday.

“I’m always in the gym. That’s the number one reason why I’m this good, man,” Glass said. “Just working.”

That is likely music to the ears of WSU coach David Riley, whose staff got involved with Glass in mid-April, after a coaching change at Texas A&M prompted Glass to back out of signing with the Aggies and reopen his recruitment. Even at that point, he was a hot commodity, earning offers from all manner of high-major schools: Stanford, Cal, Washington and Arizona State, plus several other midmajor programs.

Some four weeks later, Glass is a Coug, announcing his decision on Thursday. To hear him tell it, he centered much of his decision around WSU’s coaches, who made him feel at ease, like he could trust them to elevate his game.

“Just the family aspect,” said Glass, who took his official visit to WSU from Monday to Wednesday.

“It felt like they really knew me, and it felt like they knew my game. Just felt like they could develop me and put me in the right position in the program to thrive. It’s a great conference still, so playing against the best of the best, so it’s just a great place.”

Cali kid staying a Coug!



Aaron Glass joins the Cougs after a 4-year career at Rancho Cucamonga, capped by a league championship and MP award.



A 6-2 shooting guard, Glass is projected as a 3-star recruit and top-30 SG in the 2025 class.



Welcome to Wazzu @aceglass21 🔥 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/oa4jgp95pc — Washington State Men’s Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) May 16, 2025

What kind of impact Glass can make as a true freshman is unknown, but whenever he earns significant playing time, he figures to unlock the Cougs’ offense with a mix of shot-creation and ball-handling.

A combo guard, Glass takes pride in his ability to score, which is a must in Riley’s pace-and-space system, focusing less on set plays and more on reading and reacting to the defense.

Glass, who often goes by the nickname Ace, can do plenty of that. But he also prides himself on the intangibles, he said, on earning his minutes.

“Really just a dog, man,” said Glass, a three-time All-California Interscholastic Federation pick. “I’m gonna come play hard every night. I’m gonna make sure my teammates are going and I’m gonna make sure I get off also. I feel like I can do it at all four levels. I can score all four levels. I can pass. I’m gonna play defense. I’m gonna bring some IQ to the game. I’m gonna bring some dog to Pullman, man.”

This offseason, the Cougars have been searching for that and more. The Cougars lost their entire starting five from last season – point guard Nate Calmese transferred to Wake Forest, guard Isaiah Watts headed to Maryland, wing LeJuan Watts took his talents to Texas Tech and senior forwards Ethan Price and Dane Erikstrup exhausted their eligibility – and guard Cedric Coward, who missed all but six games with a shoulder injury, looks primed to hear his name called in next month’s NBA draft instead of landing at Duke, where he committed last month.

To replace those players, WSU has landed five other commitments, leaving around one or two scholarships open: Texas Tech wing Eemeli Yalaho, Boise State wing Emmanuel Ugbo, High Point forward Simon Hildebrandt, Morehead State guard Jerone Morton, plus prep commit Dominik Robinson, a 6-10 post out of Portland.

The Cougars’ 2025-26 team is beginning to take shape. Glass figures to help next year’s squad execute Riley’s vision for the team, which has become clear based on the players he’s brought in – a tougher group that can defend and rebound, the two areas that gave last year’s club the most trouble.

At 6-2 and 170 pounds, Glass has the tools and the willingness, which is a promising start for a true freshman.

For the Cougars, the most encouraging part is that Glass has the work ethic, one part of his game in which he might take the most pride.

For that, he gives credit to his parents, whose work ethics rubbed off on their son.

He’s also grateful for his trainer, Aaron Perez, who he said “motivates me every day to just get up and keep working.”

“And then just my self-motivation. I feel like I have a lot of discipline,” Glass said. “I feel like it just comes from my heart, just to work hard. I don’t know.

“I’ve just always been like this.”