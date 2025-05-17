Queens, WWII veterans, plenty of high school bands bring cheer to tens of thousands at Lilac parade

Classic cars, high school bands and queens and princesses meandered through downtown Spokane on Saturday night for the 87th rendition of the Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade.

Draped in purple dresses, University High School senior Raegan Miller and the royal court waved to the crowd as the exquisite float they stood on proceeded through the downtown streets.

“I think it’s just really awesome that we’re here bringing many communities together and showing back the love that Spokane has always given to us,” Miller said as the parade units staged on the Washington Street Bridge minutes before the parade.

Miller was shocked when she was crowned queen earlier this spring, saying every one of the six princesses who joined her on the float Saturday deserved to be queen.

“It was honestly crazy when I found out I won because I was just so appreciative and I knew that all the girls beside me were going to help me get through this and help me be the best leader I can be,” she said.

Miller, who will attend Saint Mary’s College in California after graduation, said the past few months have been fun with plenty of memories created.

“It’s been super busy, but I love being busy,” she said. “I love making new connections with new leaders in this community. These girls, we’ve grown really close together and we became really good friends over these past few months.”

Nearby, Valleyfest royalty Aimee Cook, Chloe Nelson and Makenna Babb were also ready to hit the streets on their float. Valleyfest, held in September, is Spokane Valley’s community festival.

Cook, who is Miss Spokane Valley, said she enjoyed connecting with the other royalty from the region. Nelson and Babb said they were excited to see the children lining the streets at the parade.

“Seeing the little girls always makes me so happy, and I love seeing them and making a good positive impact on them,” said Nelson, who is student body president at Spokane Valley Tech.

Bill Beckstrom, a U.S. Navy World War II veteran, rode in an army green 1944 Jeep with two other World War II veterans.

Beckstrom said he served aboard the USS Curtiss and survived a Japanese pilot who barreled his plane into their ship. Dozens of his fellow comrades died, however, and the ship had to return to San Diego because of the strike.

Beckstrom, a 98-year-old Spokane Valley resident, said his family came to watch him in the parade. Beckstrom also said he looked forward to seeing the youngsters at the parade.

“I get a kick out of the kids,” he said.

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets to take in the floats and bands.

Alison Long was one of the attendees. She sat in chairs with her grandson and mother, Maryann Canterbury. They came to see family members, one of whom is Miss Davenport, on the Davenport float.

Canterbury, 73, said she hasn’t been to the Lilac parade in decades. She said she loves the lights and the bands that play.

“I always enjoy the sparkle,” she said.