Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

By Tyler Pager New York Times

WASHINGTON – Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed Friday with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

The diagnosis came after Biden reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to find a “small nodule” on his prostate. Biden’s cancer is “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” according to the statement from Biden’s office, which was unsigned. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Biden, 82, left office in January as the oldest-serving president in American history. Throughout his presidency, Biden faced questions about his age and his health, which ultimately led him to abandon his re-election campaign.

Since leaving office, Biden has largely kept a low profile, spending most of his time in Delaware and commuting to Washington to meet with staff to plan his post-presidential life. After President Donald Trump passed the 100-day mark, and before the release of books about his presidency and the 2024 campaign, Biden participated in interviews to push back against claims that he suffered from mental decline.

“They are wrong,” Biden said during an interview on “The View.” “There’s nothing to sustain that.”

Still, many top Democrats have been forced to reckon with their staunch support of Biden’s reelection campaign before a disastrous debate last June, in which he appeared disoriented and listless. After dropping out, Biden endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump.

Adding fuel to the fire was the release this weekend of the audio from Biden’s 2023 interview with Robert Hur, the special counsel who investigated his handling of classified documents. Axios published the full five-hour tape before the Trump administration’s plans to release it this week, and it reveals Biden’s fragile voice and his difficulty providing dates and details.

Hur ultimately declined to recommend charges against Biden in part because, he said, a jury would find the president to be a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

In February 2024, when Biden was still president, his longtime doctor declared him “fit to serve” after he underwent a routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Biden and his family have faced numerous health challenges throughout their lives. In 1988, Biden battled two brain aneurysms that threatened to end his political career. His son Beau died in 2015 from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

When Biden was asked in January, shortly before leaving office, whether he would have had the vigor to serve another four years, he said he did not know.

“Who the hell knows? So far, so good,” he said in an interview with USA Today, shortly before leaving office. “But who knows what I’m going to be when I’m 86 years old?”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.