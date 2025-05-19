This day in history: High winds sweeping through the region cause seven-vehicle crash in central WA; boat capsizes killing one in Wenatchee

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Blowing dust caused a seven-car crash in Grant County and high winds snapped power lines throughout the region.

Six people were injured in the crash near Ephrata, Washington, because of poor visibility on state Route 281 between George and Quincy. Interstate 90 was also closed for nearly an hour because of a crash.

On Lake Coeur d’Alene, the marine patrol spent the day assisting boats who were struggling with the high winds and rough water. A boat on Fish Lake near Wenatchee capsized and one man drowned. Some boathouses on Lake Wenatchee were blown off their moorings.

On Stevens Pass, late snow also raised havoc. Visibility was limited by fog.

From 1925: More than 2,500 people attended the dedication of the new Lewis and Clark High School playfield at 33rd Avenue, near Grand and Manito boulevards.

High school students were given a half-holiday to attend the event.

“The school colors, pennants and flags were used as decoration for the speaker’s stand and refreshment booths, which added a dash of color to the affair,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle wrote.

The entertainment included a tug-of-war between the seniors and a group of underclassmen. Speakers included Principal Henry M. Hart.

Today, the expansive athletic grounds are known as Hart Field.