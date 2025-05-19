Updated Mon., May 19, 2025 at 2:26 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Travis P. Reiter, of Oak Harbor, and Sarah B. Anderson, of Spokane.

Gerald E. Sima and Anna A. Logsdon, both of Deer Park.

Tyrell T. Zieske and Cassandra A. Bucklin, both of Cheney.

Oz A. Melzer and Brooklyn E. Leale, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Adam D. Leath and Jessica R. Bell, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin D. Smith and Cailey I. Vallone Boettcher, both of Spokane.

Nathan M. O’Neal and Angela S. Dean, both of Spokane.

Alexander G. Swords and Zoe E. Divelbiss, both of Spokane.

David L. Weatherwax and Morgan T. Mackie, both of Spokane.

Vladlen Skliarov and Iryna Lysakova, both of Spokane.

Nicholas W. A. Beale and Arianna M. McGarry, both of Spokane.

Miranda A. Mayer, of Pullman, and Lilian G. Dotson, of Cheney.

Dylan M. Latting and Erin N. King, both of Spokane Valley.

Noah W. Anderson and Denise Tlatelpa, both of Spokane.

Malachi R. Shore and Talia R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Roger W. Yoder and Shawna M. Hopple, both of Spokane.

Jonah A. Schmidt, of Medical Lake, and Hannah J. Higel, of Spokane.

Ernest A. Bruno, of Spokane Valley, and Kenna M. Clark, of Valleyford.

Brennen J. Folkins and Ava F. Pettoello, both of Mead.

Kenneth T. Stetler and Rachel H. Tallarico, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan A. Conley, of Chattaroy, and Meirabelle N. Brown, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Volunteers of America Eastern Wash. and North Idaho v. Gary Schmidt, restitution of premises.

Sapphire Hospitality LLC v. Thomas Swartzfager, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Joleen Callahan, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Nicholas Wesbrooks, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Natasha Kienholz, et al., restitution of premises.

Allstate Insurance Co. v. Kody Trissel, complaint for damages.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Daniel T. Thrasher, restitution of premises.

Harley C. Douglass v. Deanna Malcom, et al., money claimed owed.

Parthenon Building Rentals LLC v. Nicholas R. Jones and Hazel W. Fellows, complaint.

Scott Caveny v. Kate Caveny, complaint.

Robin Hegney v. D’Agostino Properties Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hagan, Skiegh C. and Chad W.

Darby, Karen A. and Frank M.

Allen, Jeffrey S. and Stacy L.

Rough, Bryan and Hui, Eve

Rose, Donald A. and Tina M.

Reneau, Michele and Jeffrey W., Jr.

Pearson, Kelsey M. and Pearson Eric A.

Hiller, Korlynn J. and Branch, Jeremy M.

Chaffin, Shannon C. and Fernleaf, Melissa M.

Legal separations granted

Enos, Rebecca C. and Christopher M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Michael S. Frio, 39; 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Bryan T. Botzon, 31; $15 restitution, 37 months in prison, 37 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic burglary, third-degree domestic assault, domestic unlawful imprisonment, three counts of order violation, fourth-degree domestic assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Colton G. McGraw, 24; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Craig S. McDonald, 56; $15 restitution, 103 days in jail with credit given for 103 days served, after pleading guilty to order violation and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Debra K. Rosenbaum, 44; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Jose M. Nomee, 47; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Leona R. Rudolph, Chattaroy; debts of $386,298.

Leslie A. Smith, Spokane; debts of $264,718.

Joshua C. Fairbanks, Spokane Valley; debts of $92,257.

Shawna M. Groth, Spokane; debts of $900,755.

Carlos A. and Thalia A. Ramos, Othello; debt of $341,475.

James C. Preston, Newport; debts of $26,278.

Traci R. Taylor, Spokane; debts of $559,753.

Marilyn D. Young, Spokane; debts of $41,067.

Joshua E. Gomez, Othello; debts of $86,258.

Phillip K. and Stafanie R.C. Shryock, Spokane; debts of $440,665.

Charles M. P. Guthrie and DeEtte R. Guilliona Sitton, Spokane; debts of $43,599

Center for Solace, PLLC, Spokane; debts of $755,038.

Lori L. Jones, Spokane Valley; debts of $41,306.

Matthew S. Wilhelm, Spokane; debts of $642,203.

Joshua J. Hall, Spokane Valley; debts of $17,098.

Leah L. Lokeijak, Pullman; debts of $36,889.

Wage-earner petitions

Joseph and Sara Devine, Spokane; debts of $73,895.