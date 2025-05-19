Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Travis P. Reiter, of Oak Harbor, and Sarah B. Anderson, of Spokane.
Gerald E. Sima and Anna A. Logsdon, both of Deer Park.
Tyrell T. Zieske and Cassandra A. Bucklin, both of Cheney.
Oz A. Melzer and Brooklyn E. Leale, both of Nine Mile Falls.
Adam D. Leath and Jessica R. Bell, both of Spokane Valley.
Austin D. Smith and Cailey I. Vallone Boettcher, both of Spokane.
Nathan M. O’Neal and Angela S. Dean, both of Spokane.
Alexander G. Swords and Zoe E. Divelbiss, both of Spokane.
David L. Weatherwax and Morgan T. Mackie, both of Spokane.
Vladlen Skliarov and Iryna Lysakova, both of Spokane.
Nicholas W. A. Beale and Arianna M. McGarry, both of Spokane.
Miranda A. Mayer, of Pullman, and Lilian G. Dotson, of Cheney.
Dylan M. Latting and Erin N. King, both of Spokane Valley.
Noah W. Anderson and Denise Tlatelpa, both of Spokane.
Malachi R. Shore and Talia R. Johnson, both of Spokane.
Roger W. Yoder and Shawna M. Hopple, both of Spokane.
Jonah A. Schmidt, of Medical Lake, and Hannah J. Higel, of Spokane.
Ernest A. Bruno, of Spokane Valley, and Kenna M. Clark, of Valleyford.
Brennen J. Folkins and Ava F. Pettoello, both of Mead.
Kenneth T. Stetler and Rachel H. Tallarico, both of Spokane Valley.
Nathan A. Conley, of Chattaroy, and Meirabelle N. Brown, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Volunteers of America Eastern Wash. and North Idaho v. Gary Schmidt, restitution of premises.
Sapphire Hospitality LLC v. Thomas Swartzfager, restitution of premises.
Spokane Housing Authority v. Joleen Callahan, restitution of premises.
Spokane Housing Authority v. Nicholas Wesbrooks, restitution of premises.
Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Natasha Kienholz, et al., restitution of premises.
Allstate Insurance Co. v. Kody Trissel, complaint for damages.
Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Daniel T. Thrasher, restitution of premises.
Harley C. Douglass v. Deanna Malcom, et al., money claimed owed.
Parthenon Building Rentals LLC v. Nicholas R. Jones and Hazel W. Fellows, complaint.
Scott Caveny v. Kate Caveny, complaint.
Robin Hegney v. D’Agostino Properties Inc., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Hagan, Skiegh C. and Chad W.
Darby, Karen A. and Frank M.
Allen, Jeffrey S. and Stacy L.
Rough, Bryan and Hui, Eve
Rose, Donald A. and Tina M.
Reneau, Michele and Jeffrey W., Jr.
Pearson, Kelsey M. and Pearson Eric A.
Hiller, Korlynn J. and Branch, Jeremy M.
Chaffin, Shannon C. and Fernleaf, Melissa M.
Legal separations granted
Enos, Rebecca C. and Christopher M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward
Michael S. Frio, 39; 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Bryan T. Botzon, 31; $15 restitution, 37 months in prison, 37 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic burglary, third-degree domestic assault, domestic unlawful imprisonment, three counts of order violation, fourth-degree domestic assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
Colton G. McGraw, 24; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Craig S. McDonald, 56; $15 restitution, 103 days in jail with credit given for 103 days served, after pleading guilty to order violation and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Debra K. Rosenbaum, 44; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle
Jose M. Nomee, 47; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Leona R. Rudolph, Chattaroy; debts of $386,298.
Leslie A. Smith, Spokane; debts of $264,718.
Joshua C. Fairbanks, Spokane Valley; debts of $92,257.
Shawna M. Groth, Spokane; debts of $900,755.
Carlos A. and Thalia A. Ramos, Othello; debt of $341,475.
James C. Preston, Newport; debts of $26,278.
Traci R. Taylor, Spokane; debts of $559,753.
Marilyn D. Young, Spokane; debts of $41,067.
Joshua E. Gomez, Othello; debts of $86,258.
Phillip K. and Stafanie R.C. Shryock, Spokane; debts of $440,665.
Charles M. P. Guthrie and DeEtte R. Guilliona Sitton, Spokane; debts of $43,599
Center for Solace, PLLC, Spokane; debts of $755,038.
Lori L. Jones, Spokane Valley; debts of $41,306.
Matthew S. Wilhelm, Spokane; debts of $642,203.
Joshua J. Hall, Spokane Valley; debts of $17,098.
Leah L. Lokeijak, Pullman; debts of $36,889.
Wage-earner petitions
Joseph and Sara Devine, Spokane; debts of $73,895.